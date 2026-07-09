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Jharkhand unveils roadmap for AI-driven governance, digital innovation and future-ready IT ecosystem

The roadmap outlines a comprehensive strategy to integrate AI across governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, industry and citizen services, enabling faster, transparent and data-driven decision-making while improving the quality, efficiency and accessibility of public services. 

Source:Bureau
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Jharkhand unveils roadmap for AI-driven governance, digital innovation and future-ready IT ecosystem

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