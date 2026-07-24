/Jhelum water level rises amid continuous rainfall in Kashmir; Amarnath Yatra halted for 5th day

Heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and flash floods across Jammu and Kashmir have created a flood-like situation throughout the Kashmir Valley, forcing authorities to suspend the Amarnath Yatra for the fifth consecutive day. The Jhelum River has swollen significantly, flowing one foot above the alert mark and just two feet below the danger mark, while all major tributaries across the region continue to flow above alert levels.
The Meteorological (MET) Department has predicted further rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming week.
Issuing a forecast valid through July 31, the Kashmir Meteorological Department stated that the current rain spell over South Kashmir, adjoining areas, the Chenab Valley, and select districts of the Pir-Panjal range is likely to continue intermittently through the evening.
July 25–27: Spells of rain and thundershowers are expected at scattered to widespread places, with brief, intense, heavy showers in a few areas of the Jammu division and South Kashmir, particularly during the early morning hours.
July 28–31: A fresh wet spell is most likely across J&K, with the possibility of heavy showers in the Jammu division.
The MET Department has also issued an advisory warning of potential heavy rain and brief intense showers in select districts of Jammu, South Kashmir, and the upper reaches of the Kashmir Valley over the next five days. These conditions may trigger flash floods, landslides, and mudslides in vulnerable locations. Members of the general public, tourists, travelers, and transporters are strongly advised to monitor weather updates and confirm road and highway statuses with local administration or traffic departments before traveling.
Continuous heavy rainfall over the past four days has damaged several houses and shops across Jammu and Kashmir. Rising water levels in rivers and streams have prompted authorities to launch large-scale rescue operations and closely monitor low-lying areas.
In multiple locations, authorities have preemptively evacuated families living in vulnerable zones. Joint teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administrative units have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief efforts. Officials confirmed that while several houses sustained structural damage, no loss of life has been reported in Kashmir. Damage assessments are currently underway, and residents living near local streams (nallahs) and flood-prone areas have been advised to remain on high alert.
The Irrigation and Flood Control Department, along with divisional authorities, is continuously monitoring water levels across major rivers and tributaries. The River Jhelum at Sangam, Pampore, and Munshi Bagh, as well as the Doodhganga and Sindh streams, are all flowing above alert levels. Meanwhile, water levels at Asham, Wular Lake, and the Vishow Nallah continue to show an upward trend.
Authorities have urged the public to exercise extreme caution, avoid non-essential movement near rivers and streams, and strictly follow official advisories. District control rooms have been established across all administrative zones, with rescue teams remaining on high alert as relief and restoration efforts continue in the affected areas.
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