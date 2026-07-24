Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Jhelum water level rises amid continuous rainfall in Kashmir; Amarnath Yatra halted for 5th day

Jhelum water level rises amid continuous rainfall in Kashmir; Amarnath Yatra halted for 5th day

Continuous heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and flash floods have pushed the Jhelum River above the alert mark in Kashmir, prompting authorities to suspend the Amarnath Yatra for the fifth consecutive day amid flood and landslide concerns.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 09:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 09:54 PM IST
Jhelum water level rises amid continuous rainfall in Kashmir; Amarnath Yatra halted for 5th day
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jhelum water level rises amid continuous rainfall in Kashmir; Amarnath Yatra halted for 5th day
J&K rains2 min ago
2
Anantnag terrorist attack13 min ago
3
Punjab Assembly election41 min ago
4
Rohit Sharma59 min ago
5
CJP protest1 hr ago