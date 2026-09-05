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Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack: Special NIA court convicts all 10 accused in 2013 case

Among those killed were then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former Leader of Opposition Mahendra Karma and former Union minister Vidya Charan Shukla. Different reports have cited death tolls ranging from 29 to 32, depending on victims who later succumbed to their injuries.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack: Special NIA court convicts all 10 accused in 2013 case
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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