/Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack: Special NIA court convicts all 10 accused in 2013 case

Thirteen years after the deadly 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, a special NIA court in Jagdalpur has convicted all 10 accused in the case. The court will pronounce the sentence on September 16. The attack, one of the most devastating strikes on political leaders in Chhattisgarh, took place on May 25, 2013, in Jhiram Valley in Bastar. Maoists ambushed a convoy of Congress leaders returning from the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of the 2013 Assembly elections, killing 29 people, including several senior Congress leaders.