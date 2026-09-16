/13 years after the devastating Jhiram Ghati ambush, all 10 accused sentenced to death by special court

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court convicted all 10 charge-sheeted individuals for their roles in the infamous 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. The deadly attack on May 25, 2013, targeted a political convoy and resulted in the deaths of 29 people, wiping out major state leadership.
More details are awaited...
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