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  • /13 years after the devastating Jhiram Ghati ambush, all 10 accused sentenced to death by special court

13 years after the devastating Jhiram Ghati ambush, all 10 accused sentenced to death by special court

A special NIA court convicted 10 accused individuals for the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district that claimed 29 lives.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
13 years after the devastating Jhiram Ghati ambush, all 10 accused sentenced to death by special court
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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13 years after the devastating Jhiram Ghati ambush, all 10 accused sentenced to death by special court
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