/'Jhooth ki goonj': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, Kharge over Haldwani row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit back at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge over allegations of a “shuddhikaran” (purification) ritual at an event addressed by Kharge in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, earlier accused BJP-RSS workers of carrying out the alleged ritual and called it a form of untouchability. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the filing of an FIR against those allegedly involved.
“This is done by BJP-RSS members, and it is a crime under the Indian Constitution. The word 'Shuddhikaran (purification)' is just another word for untouchability,” Gandhi said.
Responding to the allegations, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh accused Gandhi of making false claims.
“It has become Rahul Gandhi's habit to tell lies. All he hears from morning till evening is the 'Jhooth ki goonj',” Vallabh told IANS.
“Making misleading, false and untrue statements has become his (Rahul Gandhi's) habit, and for this, he has apologised many times before various courts. Even now what Rahul Gandhi is saying by quoting the Haldwani issue, is completely false. He should stop speaking lies,” he added.
Vallabh also claimed that members of Haldwani's Valmiki community had rejected Gandhi's allegations.
“People of Haldwani's Valmiki community are themselves admitting that Rahul Gandhi is lying and attempting to spread a political hoax in order to gain the votes of a particular community,” he said.
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also accused the Congress of making false claims over the incident and defended the BJP's record on Dalit welfare.
“They (Congress leaders) are experts at lying. Whether it is Narendra Modi's government or Yogi Adityanath's government, we have shown the greatest respect for Dalits. We have provided them their rightful reservation, according to the Constitution. Today, there are new schemes for the development of the Dalit community. Dalits are also making significant progress in the startup sector, while Kharge is spreading lies,” Prasad said.
Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal accused the Congress of trying to create caste tensions for political gain.
“By repeatedly speaking about caste-related things, Rahul ji speaks of dividing the country,” he told IANS.
Uniyal maintained that BJP workers were not involved in any such activity and questioned the Congress' record on the welfare of Scheduled Castes during its years in power.
“Today people of all caste have equal rights in availing the benefits of government schemes... so such statements (by Rahul Gandhi) are an effort to regain the lost political ground and attempts to create divisions on the basis of caste,” he said.
Uttarakhand Minister Khajan Das also rejected the allegation, calling the claim that the BJP conducted a purification ceremony at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani “irrational”.
“The BJP has nothing to do with any purification and distances itself from it,” Das said.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the BJP had already made its position clear when Kharge raised the matter in the Rajya Sabha.
“Our (BJP Rajya Sabha) Leader of the House, J.P. Nadda, was also sitting there. He (Nadda) had stood up and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not support any such incident. He had made it very clear,” Meghwal told reporters.
The BJP's response came as the Haldwani controversy turned into a fresh political clash over caste, Dalit rights and alleged untouchability, with both parties accusing each other of using the issue for political gains.
(With IANS inputs)
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