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'Jhooth ki goonj': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, Kharge over Haldwani row

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, earlier accused BJP-RSS workers of carrying out the alleged ritual and called it a form of untouchability. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the filing of an FIR against those allegedly involved.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 10:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
'Jhooth ki goonj': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, Kharge over Haldwani row
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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'Jhooth ki goonj': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, Kharge over Haldwani row
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