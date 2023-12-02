Jhotwara Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Rajyavardhan Rathore VS Ashok Kumar Sharma

Jhotwara's Assembly seat is categorized as a General seat. The latest election in Jhotwara took place on November 25, 2023. In the 2018 elections, Lalchand Kataria, the Congress candidate, emerged victorious. The BJP candidate led in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In 2013, the BJP candidate Rajpal Singh Shekhawat secured the seat. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was in the lead in this constituency.

In the 2018 election, LALCHAND KATARIA from the Congress secured victory in the Jhotwara constituency (number 46 in Rajasthan) with 127,185 votes. The second-place contender in 2018 was RAJPAL SINGH SHEKHAWAT from the BJP, who garnered 116,438 votes. The winning margin for this seat in the 2018 elections was 10,747 votes.

