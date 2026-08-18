/Jinnah’s secret TB illness: Could this have stopped India’s partition?

New Delhi: Two Parsi doctors who kept Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s terminal illness secret in 1946 are set to receive Pakistan’s highest civilian honour, decades after their silence became part of one of the most consequential secrets surrounding Partition.
Doctors Jal Ratanji Patel and Jal Deboo have been nominated for the Nishan-e-Quaid-e-Azam for what Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal described as their "silent but extraordinary service".
Could India’s Partition have been avoided if Jinnah’s political opponents and British leaders had known how seriously ill he was?
In a post on X, he called it "a secret that many historians regard as one of the most important and history-changing secrets of the 20th century".
"If information about Jinnah’s illness had become known to his political opponents and the British rulers, it is possible that the Partition of India could have been avoided and the creation of Pakistan itself could have been put at risk," he wrote.
According to Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre’s ‘Freedom at Midnight’, Patel and radiologist Jal Deboo examined Jinnah’s chest X-ray in June 1946 and concluded that his tuberculosis had progressed so far that he might have only a year or two to live.
"But at Jinnah’s request, both doctors kept the report to themselves," the book claimed.
The doctors’ assessment was based on an X-ray showing extensive damage to his lungs. By then, his health had been deteriorating for years, although the seriousness of his condition was kept from the public.
Historian Akbar Ahmed wrote in ‘Jinnah, Pakistan and Islamic Identity: The Search for Saladin’ that Jinnah’s impeccable appearance and dignified manner concealed his poor physical condition.
"From 1938, he had been complaining of the strain on his nervous system and physical strength. He then began falling ill regularly, although his illness was kept secret," he wrote in the book.
Jinnah was also a chain smoker. Ahmed says he smoked around 50 cigarettes a day of his preferred Craven A brand.
By 1946, his health was deteriorating as the political battle over India’s future intensified.
In ‘Jinnah: Creator of Pakistan’, Hector Bolitho cites Patel as saying that Jinnah had complained of chest pain and a cough during an examination in September 1944. His lungs showed signs of unresolved pneumonia.
When Patel finally told Jinnah in 1946 that his condition was potentially fatal, he advised him to reduce his workload, rest more and stop smoking.
According to Patel’s account, he showed little emotion. "He said that there was no question of giving up the struggle of his life merely to lie on a bed in a sanatorium."
"Nothing short of the grave could remove him from the work which he had made the purpose of his life – to lead the Muslims of India at this critical turning point in history," Patel said, according to the author.
Jinnah understood the political significance of his illness. According to ‘Freedom at Midnight’, he feared that if his opponents learned he was close to death, they could change their strategy and wait for his death before attempting to weaken the Muslim League’s leadership.
The doctors continued treating Jinnah discreetly. Collins and Lapierre later wrote that Patel gave him injections roughly every two weeks to help him maintain enough strength to continue working.
By the time Pakistan was created in August 1947, Jinnah’s health had considerably deteriorated. He died on September 11, 1948, from tuberculosis. The secrecy surrounding his condition was so tight that even British intelligence was unaware of its severity.
Collins and Lapierre later wrote that if Lord Louis Mountbatten, Jawaharlal Nehru or Mahatma Gandhi had known in April 1947 how seriously ill Jinnah was, the course of events might have changed.
According to the book, Mountbatten later said, "If I had known all this at the time, history might have taken a different course. I would have delayed the decision to grant independence by several months. Pakistan would not have existed."
The claim is a historical counterfactual rather than an established outcome.
Pakistan announced the Nishan-e-Quaid-e-Azam for Patel and Deboo on August 14, with the awards scheduled to be formally presented next March 23.
Iqbal said their professional discretion had played an important role, albeit unintentionally, in circumstances that helped make Pakistan’s creation possible.
India too had recognised Patel’s contribution decades earlier. He received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, in 1962.
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