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Jinnah’s secret TB illness: Could this have stopped India’s partition?

Two doctors diagnosed Jinnah with advanced tuberculosis in 1946 but kept it confidential. Pakistan has now honoured them for protecting the secret.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
Jinnah’s secret TB illness: Could this have stopped India’s partition?
Image Credit: Muhammad Ali Jinnah contracted tuberculosis in the 1930s, a disease that would ultimately claim his life in 1948. (File photo)

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