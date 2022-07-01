NewsIndia
JIPMAT 2022

JIPMAT 2022 admit cards released at jipmat.nta.ac.in, get direct link to download here

Candidates appearing for the JIPMAT 2022 can download their admit cards from jipmat.nta.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 3. Scroll down for the direct link to download hall ticket.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 07:22 AM IST
  • NTA is scheduled to conduct the JIPMAT 2022 on July 3
  • The NTA has already released the advance intimation slip for JIPMAT 2022

JIPMAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JIPMAT 2022 admit card on Thursday (June 30). Candidates can download their admit cards for the integrated MBA entrance test,  JIPMAT 2022 through the official website- jipmat.nta.ac.in or scroll down for the direct link. NTA is scheduled to conduct the JIPMAT 2022 on July 3. The NTA has already released the advance intimation slip of the exam city for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. Candidates appearing for the JIPMAT 2022 can check the information about the exam city allotted to them by downloading the intimation slip from jipmat.nta.ac.in. 

JIPMAT admit card 2022: Here's how to download your hall ticket

  • Visit the official website of NTA JIPMAT- jipmat.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the “JIPMAT Admit Card” link
  • Enter the application number and or your date of birth and sing in
  • Click on the “JIPMAT 2022 admit card” link and download
  • Take a printout of your JIPMAT 2022 admit card for the exam day

JIPMAT admit card 2022: Direct LINK

Candidates must carry their JIPMAT 2022 admit card on the examination day along with a valid photo ID proof. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website or jipmat.nta.ac.in for the latest updates on the exam.

