JIPMAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JIPMAT 2022 admit card on Thursday (June 30). Candidates can download their admit cards for the integrated MBA entrance test, JIPMAT 2022 through the official website- jipmat.nta.ac.in or scroll down for the direct link. NTA is scheduled to conduct the JIPMAT 2022 on July 3. The NTA has already released the advance intimation slip of the exam city for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. Candidates appearing for the JIPMAT 2022 can check the information about the exam city allotted to them by downloading the intimation slip from jipmat.nta.ac.in.

JIPMAT admit card 2022: Here's how to download your hall ticket

Visit the official website of NTA JIPMAT- jipmat.nta.ac.in

Click on the “JIPMAT Admit Card” link

Enter the application number and or your date of birth and sing in

Click on the “JIPMAT 2022 admit card” link and download

Take a printout of your JIPMAT 2022 admit card for the exam day

Candidates must carry their JIPMAT 2022 admit card on the examination day along with a valid photo ID proof. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website or jipmat.nta.ac.in for the latest updates on the exam.

