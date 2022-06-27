JIPMAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday (June 27) released the advance intimation slip of the exam city for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. Candidates appearing for the JIPMAT 2022 can check the information about the exam city allotted to them by downloading the intimation slip from jipmat.nta.ac.in. NTA is scheduled to conduct the JIPMAT 2022 on July 3, 2022.

“The candidates are required to check or download their examination city allotment slip of JIPMAT 2022 (using their application number, password/ date of birth, and security pin) from the website jipmat.nta.ac.in with effect from June 27, 2022, and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the information bulletin,” stated the NTA in the official notification.

JIPMAT 2022: Here's how to download exam city intimation slip

Go to the official website of NTA JIPMAT - jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Next, find and click on the "JIPMAT - 2022 City Allotment" link at the bottom of the page.

It will be redirected to the candidates' login page.

From there, enter the valid application number and DoB (date of birth)/ password, and security pin.

After entering the details, click on the “Sign In” button.

Finally, download and take a printout of the JIPMAT city allotment slip for future reference.

Candidates must note that the Intimation slip is not the admit card for JIPMAT. These advance intimation slips of the allotment of the city have been issued to give the candidates an idea about the whereabouts of the examination centre.

