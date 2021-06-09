हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jitin Prasada

Jitin Prasada, close aide of Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leader, joins BJP

In a huge setback to the Congress party, its senior leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday formally joined the BJP. 

Jitin Prasada, close aide of Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leader, joins BJP

NEW DELHI: In a huge setback to the Congress party, its senior leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday formally joined the BJP. 

He was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other top BJP leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

 

 

Sources in the BJP said that he may be asked to contest assembly polls in 2022 and then may play a role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During the last state elections Congress’s UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi was mulling to field the popular Brahmin face against BJP stalwart Rajnath Singh in Lucknow.

Prasada was, however, reluctant to pick up the gauntlet. Sources had said that the leader felt more comfortable contesting from his traditional seat Dhaurara and didn’t see any sound political rationale in shifting to Lucknow.

After Jitin Prasada, who was among the G-23 leaders that demanded free and fair organisational election in the Congress last year, some others from the Congress party may soon join the saffron party in the days to come.

