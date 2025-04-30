Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2893340https://zeenews.india.com/india/jittery-pakistan-fears-pahalgam-retaliation-as-india-strengthens-military-amid-rising-tensions-at-border-2893340.html
NewsIndia
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Jittery Pakistan Fears Pahalgam Retaliation As India Strengthens Military Arsenal Amid Rising Tensions At Border

The latest addition to India’s arsenal will ensure a big edge to New Delhi over Pakistan amid the simmering tensions along the border over the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 10:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jittery Pakistan Fears Pahalgam Retaliation As India Strengthens Military Arsenal Amid Rising Tensions At Border (Photo: X/@SaabIndia)

Pahalgam Terror Attack: As India mulls its options to retaliate against Pakistan following the dreadful terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Swedish company SAAB said that it has delivered the AT4 anti-armour weapon system to the Indian Armed Forces.

The latest addition to India’s arsenal will ensure a big edge to New Delhi over Pakistan amid the simmering tensions along the border over the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

In a post on X, SAAB India confirmed the delivery of the weapon system and said that India has procured the AT4CS AST variant, specifically designed for confined space operations, including use from within buildings, bunkers, and other urban environments.

“We are proud to announce the successful delivery of our AT4 anti-armour weapon system to the Indian Armed Forces. Selected through a competitive evaluation, AT4 joins India’s arsenal as a trusted single-shot solution for short-range combat. India has procured the AT4CS AST variant, specifically designed for confined space operations—including use from within buildings, bunkers, and other urban environments. This marks a milestone moment as the Indian Armed Forces, long-standing users of our Carl-Gustaf system, extend their trust to our AT4 weapon system as well,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces and said that they have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of the response.

The decision came following the meeting with Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff Gen on Tuesday. During the high-level meeting, PM Modi affirmed that it is our national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. 

The PM expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces and said that they have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response.

Hours after PM Modi’s meeting, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned on Wednesday of an Indian military attack within the next 24 to 36 hours, based on what he described as "credible intelligence" of Indian intentions to employ last week's Pahalgam attack as a pretext for aggression.

Tarar made the warning through social media, stating, "Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext. Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region."

The warning follows growing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after one killed 26 people at a tourist resort in Indian-held Kashmir. India has blamed Pakistani elements for the attack, which has led to a series of retaliatory actions from both nations.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK