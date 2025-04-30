Jittery Pakistan Fears Pahalgam Retaliation As India Strengthens Military Arsenal Amid Rising Tensions At Border

Pahalgam Terror Attack: As India mulls its options to retaliate against Pakistan following the dreadful terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Swedish company SAAB said that it has delivered the AT4 anti-armour weapon system to the Indian Armed Forces.

The latest addition to India’s arsenal will ensure a big edge to New Delhi over Pakistan amid the simmering tensions along the border over the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

In a post on X, SAAB India confirmed the delivery of the weapon system and said that India has procured the AT4CS AST variant, specifically designed for confined space operations, including use from within buildings, bunkers, and other urban environments.

“We are proud to announce the successful delivery of our AT4 anti-armour weapon system to the Indian Armed Forces. Selected through a competitive evaluation, AT4 joins India’s arsenal as a trusted single-shot solution for short-range combat. India has procured the AT4CS AST variant, specifically designed for confined space operations—including use from within buildings, bunkers, and other urban environments. This marks a milestone moment as the Indian Armed Forces, long-standing users of our Carl-Gustaf system, extend their trust to our AT4 weapon system as well,” the company said.

April 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces and said that they have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of the response.

The decision came following the meeting with Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff Gen on Tuesday. During the high-level meeting, PM Modi affirmed that it is our national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

Hours after PM Modi’s meeting, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned on Wednesday of an Indian military attack within the next 24 to 36 hours, based on what he described as "credible intelligence" of Indian intentions to employ last week's Pahalgam attack as a pretext for aggression.

Tarar made the warning through social media, stating, "Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext. Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region."

The warning follows growing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after one killed 26 people at a tourist resort in Indian-held Kashmir. India has blamed Pakistani elements for the attack, which has led to a series of retaliatory actions from both nations.