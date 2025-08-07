Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2942609https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-2-crpf-jawans-killed-12-injured-in-udhampur-road-accident-lg-expresses-grief-2942609.html
NewsIndia
CRPF VEHICLE ACCIDENT

J&K: 2 CRPF Jawans Killed, 12 Injured In Udhampur Road Accident; LG Expresses Grief

According to Zee News, two CRPF jawans have lost their lives, while 12 others sustained injuries.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 12:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&K: 2 CRPF Jawans Killed, 12 Injured In Udhampur Road Accident; LG Expresses Grief

New Delhi: A tragic accident occurred today in the Kandva–Basantgarh area of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, involving a CRPF vehicle carrying several personnel.

According to Zee News, two CRPF jawans have lost their lives, while 12 others sustained injuries.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with local residents stepping forward to assist the injured. Authorities are providing all possible aid and support to those affected.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, taking to his social media platform, wrote, "Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated."

Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help is being ensured."

More details to follow as the situation develops.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK