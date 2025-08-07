J&K: 2 CRPF Jawans Killed, 12 Injured In Udhampur Road Accident; LG Expresses Grief

New Delhi: A tragic accident occurred today in the Kandva–Basantgarh area of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, involving a CRPF vehicle carrying several personnel.

According to Zee News, two CRPF jawans have lost their lives, while 12 others sustained injuries.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with local residents stepping forward to assist the injured. Authorities are providing all possible aid and support to those affected.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, taking to his social media platform, wrote, "Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated."

Udhampur:

More details to follow as the situation develops.