J&K: 3 Terrorists Arrested For Grenade Attack On Army Post; Case Solved in 24 Hours

Jammu and Kashmir Police have claimed to have solved the grenade attack on a Territorial Army camp in Hamray Pattan within 24 hours, arresting three terrorists, including a surrendered militant.

Addressing a press conference, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Operations Baramulla, Feroz Yehya, said the swift police response following the attack led to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

The arrested individuals include a surrendered terrorist, the son of another surrendered terrorist, and a third person described as the mastermind of the attack. The mastermind had been evading arrest for two years and is also involved in a narcotics case, the officer stated.

"Through diligent investigation, we were able to connect the dots and apprehend those responsible. The case was solved within 24 hours," Feroz said, thanking other agencies for their cooperation.

The police, however, did not disclose the identities of the accused, citing concerns that revealing them could hamper the ongoing investigation. "We are now probing possible links between the attack and other criminal activities in the area. The activation of released surrendered terrorists has created a dent in trust, and from now on, we must be more cautious," the officer added.

The attack, which targeted the 163 Territorial Army MI Room on January 7, caused significant damage to the camp's roof but fortunately resulted in no casualties.