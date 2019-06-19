J&K: 5 arrested for making IEDs, police recover incriminating materials

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested five persons and have recovered incriminating materials used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from Shopian district of the state on Tuesday night. Police officers said that a special team in separate raids arrested the persons in Zainapora area of south Kashmir.

The officer identified the arrested persons as--Aqib Nazir Rather son of Nazir Ahmad Rather resident of Awneera Shopian, Amir Nazir Wani son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Durpora Shopian, Sameer Mushtaq Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat resident of Shirmal Shopian, Faisal Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat resident of Moolu Chitragam, Shopian and Rayees Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Ayoub resident of Dangerpora Shopian.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation initiated.