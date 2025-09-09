The detention of Mehraj Malik, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda, under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has triggered widespread political and public backlash, with major parties and civil society groups condemning it as a severe assault on democracy.

It is the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that a sitting MLA has been booked under such a strict Act.

The detention of Mehraj Malik under the PSA on September 8, 2025, has ignited a political firestorm in Jammu and Kashmir, with major parties (except the BJP) condemning it as a “death of democracy.” The incident, involving the first sitting MLA to face such action, underscores tensions between administrative control and democratic freedoms in J&K.

All political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, except the BJP, condemned the arrest. Top leaders condemning it include Omar Abdullah, Sajad Lone, Waheed Para, M. Y. Tarigami, and AAP’s top brass. They framed it as an assault on free speech and the public’s mandate, while the BJP supported the move.

The detention sparked a unified outcry from major political parties in J&K, except the BJP, with leaders framing it as an authoritarian move to suppress dissent and undermine democracy.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated, “There is no justification for detaining Mehraj Malik under PSA. He’s not a threat to public safety, and using this discredited law to detain him is wrong. If the unelected government can use its powers against an elected representative like this, then how does anyone expect the people of J&K to continue to have faith in democracy?”

Almost every National Conference MLA condemned the move. Salman Sagar, MLA Hazratbal, said he “condemned the detention as a dangerous precedent post-2019,” accusing authorities of stifling democracy and silencing dissent.

Hilal Akbar Lone, MLA Sumbal, said the PSA’s use was “absolutely condemnable” and an “affront to democracy,” arguing that issues could have been resolved amicably instead of using “oppressive tactics” to muzzle voices for the common man. He vowed to resist such measures to restore democratic integrity.

The PDP broadly criticized the move as an attempt to crush dissent, emphasizing that differences in a democracy should not be resolved through such harsh measures. People’s Democratic Party MLA Pulwama, Waheed ur Rehman Para, described the detention as a “direct assault on democracy,” condemning the use of “draconian laws” to silence political voices. He warned that such authoritarian measures could set a precedent for targeting other MLAs and urged Omar Abdullah to intervene.

The JK People’s Party head strongly denounced the PSA’s application, calling it “yet another assault on the democratic fabric” of J&K and a “soulless democracy.” He argued that elections lose meaning if elected representatives cannot express their sentiments, warning that such actions deepen the crisis of credibility in democratic institutions.

MLA Sumbal Hilal Akbar Lone called for the immediate revocation of the PSA, describing its use against an elected MLA as a “very wrong precedent” and an unjustified harsh measure.

Only the BJP welcomed the detention, arguing that Malik was a “habitual troublemaker” whose actions, including alleged abusive language against the public and officials, justified the PSA. The party criticized AAP for not disciplining Malik and claimed his behavior damaged the social fabric and public sentiments.

The opposition parties’ unified stance underscored the perception that the PSA’s use against Malik was a politically motivated attempt to suppress dissent, particularly given his vocal criticism of the administration.

Public protests and civil society criticism further highlighted the detention’s broader implications for trust in democratic institutions. Malik’s case could become a rallying point for opposition unity or a flashpoint for further unrest.