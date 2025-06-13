Advertisement
BREAKING: Air Force Apache Helicopter M17 Makes Emergency Landing In J&K's Pathankot

Indian Air Force Apache helicopter M17 made an emergency landing in Pathankot, J&K. No injuries reported as authorities investigate.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

An Indian Air Force Apache helicopter, identified as M17, performed an emergency landing in Pathankot, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, according to military officials.

 

