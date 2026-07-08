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J&K: Anantnag Police apprehend terror supporters using facial recognition during Amarnath Yatra

Officials described the operation as a significant achievement, highlighting the growing role of advanced surveillance technology in strengthening the security framework for the annual pilgrimage. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 08:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
J&K: Anantnag Police apprehend terror supporters using facial recognition during Amarnath Yatra
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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