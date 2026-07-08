/J&K: Anantnag Police apprehend terror supporters using facial recognition during Amarnath Yatra

In a major success for the security apparatus deployed for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the Anantnag Police on Wednesday apprehended three alleged Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) after the Facial Recognition System (FRS) installed along the Yatra route generated real-time alerts regarding their movement in the Sarbal area. According to official sources, the state-of-the-art Facial Recognition System detected the presence of three suspicious individuals as they were passing through the Sarbal stretch, prompting an immediate response from the security personnel deployed in the area.