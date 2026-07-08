/J&K: Anantnag Police apprehend terror supporters using facial recognition during Amarnath Yatra

In a major success for the security apparatus deployed for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the Anantnag Police on Wednesday apprehended three alleged Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) after the Facial Recognition System (FRS) installed along the Yatra route generated real-time alerts regarding their movement in the Sarbal area. According to official sources, the state-of-the-art Facial Recognition System detected the presence of three suspicious individuals as they were passing through the Sarbal stretch, prompting an immediate response from the security personnel deployed in the area.
Acting swiftly on the automated alerts, police teams intercepted the suspects and carried out detailed identity verification. During the process, all three individuals were identified as alleged OGWs, officials said.
Following the verification and intelligence inputs generated through the Facial Recognition System, the trio was taken into custody by the Anantnag Police for further investigation and legal proceedings in accordance with the law.
Officials described the operation as a significant achievement, highlighting the growing role of advanced surveillance technology in strengthening the security framework for the annual pilgrimage. They stated that the successful detection and apprehension of the suspects demonstrate the effectiveness of technology-driven policing in identifying potential threats in real time.
The Anantnag Police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining robust and foolproof security arrangements for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Officials said modern surveillance systems, coupled with the heightened vigilance of security forces, are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of pilgrims and safeguarding the peaceful conduct of the annual pilgrimage.
They further appealed to the public and pilgrims to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to ensure the Yatra continues in a safe, secure, and incident-free manner.
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