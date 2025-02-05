J&K: Another Uri Attack Averted? Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Recovered

Security forces have claimed to have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a forested area in Anganpathri, Uri Sector, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials stated that the recovery was made during a joint operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army.

The arms and ammunition were concealed inside a hollow pine tree and wrapped in a blanket, they said. The recovered items include three AK-47 rifles, 11 AK magazines, 292 AK rounds, one UBGL, nine UBGL grenades, and multiple hand grenades.

Security forces have been put on high alert following a terrorist attack on an ex-Army personnel and his family. From south Kashmir to north Kashmir, more than 500 people have been detained for questioning.