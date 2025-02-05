Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2854248https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-another-uri-attack-averted-huge-cache-of-arms-and-ammunition-recovered-2854248.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J&K: Another Uri Attack Averted? Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Recovered

Officials stated that the recovery was made during a joint operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2025, 10:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&K: Another Uri Attack Averted? Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Recovered Representative Image

Security forces have claimed to have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a forested area in Anganpathri, Uri Sector, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials stated that the recovery was made during a joint operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army.

The arms and ammunition were concealed inside a hollow pine tree and wrapped in a blanket, they said. The recovered items include three AK-47 rifles, 11 AK magazines, 292 AK rounds, one UBGL, nine UBGL grenades, and multiple hand grenades.

Security forces have been put on high alert following a terrorist attack on an ex-Army personnel and his family. From south Kashmir to north Kashmir, more than 500 people have been detained for questioning.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?