J&K anti-narcotics crackdown intensifies; Rs 1 crore property of drug peddler attached in Anantnag

In a push under the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police have attached a residential house worth approximately Rs 1 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler in Anantnag district. The immovable property, owned by Aamir Hassan Mir, son of Ghulam Hassan Mir, resident of Bonpora Dupatyar, Bijbehara, was attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act.

The house is constructed on land bearing Khasra No. 134 at the same location. The attachment was executed in the presence of the Executive Magistrate 1st Class, Bijbehara, following all legal formalities. The property cannot be sold, transferred, or dealt with without the prior permission of the competent authority.

The action relates to FIR No. 17/2026 registered at Police Station Shergari, Srinagar, under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act.LG Sinha Calls for Societal Support.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The latest attachment comes as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha continues to lead a high-profile campaign against narcotics.

On Tuesday, LG Sinha led a massive anti-drug Padyatra in Bandipora, where he reiterated the administration’s firm resolve.

“Forty-five days ago, I pledged not only to dismantle the ecosystem of drug smugglers and narco-terrorists, but also to launch a movement aimed at restoring dignity to families devastated by addiction,” Sinha said.

He emphasised that the government alone cannot win the battle against drugs and appealed to all sections of society for active participation.

“We alone cannot win the battle against drugs. I appeal to families, teachers, religious leaders, and civil society to actively support the campaign,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

LG Sinha further outlined his vision: “I envision a Jammu and Kashmir where every child grows up free from addiction, where families remain safe, and where society progresses with dignity and security. Together, we must unite to eliminate narco-terror forever.”

The sustained drive has yielded significant results. In the last 45 days, authorities have registered 801 FIRs and arrested 899 drug smugglers and peddlers, and booked 62 traffickers under the PIT-NDPS provisions.

The authorities also demolished 82 illegal properties raised through drug money, along with 107 immovable properties and seized assets worth crores. Suspended 459 driving licenses, recommended cancellation of passports of 22 smugglers, and proposed cancellation of registration of 606 vehicles linked to drug trafficking, and inspected 5,656 medical stores, leading to suspension or cancellation of licenses of 274 drug stores and registration of FIRs against six establishments.

The administration has made it clear that the crackdown on narcotics networks and the assets built through illicit trade will continue without respite.

