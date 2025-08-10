Advertisement
J&K: Anti-Terror Operation Underway In Kishtwar's Dul Area, Says Indian Army

 The Indian Army also informed that an anti-terror operation is underway in the general area of Dul in Kishtawar, Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, during the intelligence-based operation, the Army troops established contact with terrorists during the early hours of Sunday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 08:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
J&K: Anti-Terror Operation Underway In Kishtwar's Dul Area, Says Indian Army(Credit: File Photo/ANI)

The Indian Army troops carried out an anti-terror operation in the general area of Dul in Kishtawar, Jammu and Kashmir. The White Knight Corps, in a post on X, informed that during the intelligence-based operation, the Army personnel established contact with terrorists during the early hours of Sunday. 

In addition, the Indian Army also informed that gunfire was exchanged and the operation is underway. 

"Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation have established contact with terrorists in general area of Dul in Kishtwar in early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress," the post read. 

(this is a developing story) 

