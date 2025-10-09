J&K: Army Recovers Body Of One Paratrooper From Kokernag Forest, Search On For Another Missing Agniveer

The body of one paratrooper, along with his weapon and rucksack, has been retrieved from the dense forest area of Gadol. Searches for the second missing soldier are still underway. On the night of October 6–7, 2025, two soldiers from the elite 5 Para (Special Forces) unit went missing during an operation in the Ahlan Gadol forest area of Kokernag in Anantnag district.

After contact was lost with the two paratroopers, the Indian Army immediately launched an intense search and rescue operation, which was hampered by adverse weather conditions. The multi-faceted effort involved joint teams of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, supported by helicopters, drones, and canine units.

On Thursday, October 9, 2025, the body of one of the missing paratroopers was recovered. It was found with his rucksack and service weapon intact, suggesting that his death was not caused by any terror activity. His identity and cause of death are yet to be determined and will be confirmed once medical formalities are completed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred when their search team, which was operating in the Gadol forest, encountered severe weather conditions during heavy snowfall.

The Gadole forest is a high-altitude area with dense vegetation, deep gorges, and treacherous terrain, making it prone to heavy snowfall during this time of year.

This region also has a history of terrorist activity and presence. However, officials have not indicated any terror involvement in the current incident so far.

Officials believe the soldier likely succumbed to severe weather conditions, possibly due to an avalanche or extreme exposure during the snowstorm. The identity of the deceased soldier has not yet been officially released.

A massive search operation is still in progress to locate the second missing soldier. Despite the challenging terrain and continued rough weather, ground troops are combing the forest area intensively, with all available equipment and technology being deployed to trace the missing trooper.