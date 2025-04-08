J&K: Article 370 Impact? 3 Separatist Groups Quit Hurriyat, Pledge Allegiance To Constitution; Amit Shah Says...

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah continues his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, three more separatist groups have announced their exit from the Hurriyat Conference and pledged allegiance to the Constitution of India. All three leaders were part of the Hurriyat faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. This comes years after the abolition of Article 370, a decision by Parliament which has been upheld by the Supreme Court of India.

Naqash, who headed the Islamic Political Party J&K, Rashid, chairman of the Muslim Democratic League J&K, and Andrabi, leader of the Kashmir Freedom Front, publicly declared their dissociation from the separatist amalgam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the move and said that it shows people's faith in the contitution. "Three more organizations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley. Modi Ji's vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organizations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it," he said on X.

In a joint statement, the separatist leaders said, "We hereby resign from our respective organizations and declare that we have no affiliation with either the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) or the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Mirwaiz group), their members, or any other entity promoting separatist ideology. We completely disassociate ourselves from the ideology of the Hurriyat Conference, which has failed to effectively address the aspirations and concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference is a coalition of separatist political, religious, trade, and civil society organizations in Jammu and Kashmir. Once comprising around 22 entities, the group has seen at least 10 parties withdraw their support over the past month.