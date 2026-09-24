Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /J&K Assembly witness ruckus as BJP and NC lock horns over free LPG cylinders and manifesto promises

J&K Assembly witness ruckus as BJP and NC lock horns over free LPG cylinders and manifesto promises

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed fierce clashes between the ruling NC and opposition BJP over the rollout of six free LPG cylinders for AAY families, unfulfilled manifesto commitments, and the statehood debate.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 10:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
J&K Assembly witness ruckus as BJP and NC lock horns over free LPG cylinders and manifesto promises
Image Credit: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Srinagar. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
J&K Assembly witness ruckus as BJP and NC lock horns over free LPG cylinders and manifesto promises
2
3
4
5