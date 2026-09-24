/J&K Assembly witness ruckus as BJP and NC lock horns over free LPG cylinders and manifesto promises

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed noisy scenes and slogan-shouting on Thursday after the government announced approval for six free LPG cylinders annually for Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families, triggering a sharp tussle between the ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma informed the House that the competent authority had cleared the scheme for six free gas cylinders for AAY-category families in the Union Territory, with necessary orders to be issued shortly. The announcement was met with desk-thumping from treasury benches but immediately drew strong protests from BJP legislators, who accused the NC of reneging on its 2024 election manifesto promise of 12 free cylinders per year.
BJP MLAs stood up and raised slogans including “Jhoote Sarkar Hai Hai”, “2 Saal Ke 24 Cylinder Kahan Gaye Kahan Gaye” and “Cylinder Chor”, leading to heated exchanges.
Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma alleged betrayal of the people, stating that the party had promised 12 free cylinders to households during the elections but had now restricted the benefit to six for AAY families only. He linked it to other unfulfilled commitments on jobs and free electricity, questioning implementation and demanding accountability. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened to restore order.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdry responded to the opposition’s charge on the cylinder numbers. “ we promised it for a 5-year timeline and already delivered 6 cylinders in two years, with three years remaining, he added the manifesto press conference can checked what we have promised.
Challenging the BJP on statehood, Chowdry stated that instead of questioning us, people should ask the BJP about their promises made in the Indian Parliament and Supreme Court regarding granting Jammu and Kashmir statehood immediately after the elections, following delimitation. Two years have passed, and the BJP has allegedly broken its promises in both the Supreme Court and Parliament.
Chowdry mentioned also other BJP promises, providing 2 crores jobs nationwide in 2014, and asked for J&Ks proportionate 12-year share of that, alongside the unfulfilled promise of bringing back 15 lakh rupees in black money for every citizen.
Emphasising the National Conference’s legacy, Chowdry said the party has always fulfilled its promises to the people of Jammu and Kashmir since 1947, attributing the region’s development to leaders like Shere Kashmir, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and Omar Abdullah.
He also pointed to the Election Commission controversy, noting that two members of the Election Commission of India have raised questions against the commission itself, and that no political opposition made those allegations, yet the concerned individuals remained silent about it.
After the ruckus on the floor of house the BJP MLA Bharat Bhushan offered a measured response while still highlighting the gap he said: “there is happiness in this, but it is partial happiness. Because in the National Conference’s election manifesto, they had stated that twelve cylinders per year would be given, and now two years are about to pass. Therefore, if they had announced 24 cylinders today, it would have brought more joy. However, they have at least made a start, and I feel that the rest of their pending backlog will also be delivered in the coming days, and I say that this step should be welcomed.”
LoP Sunil Sharma (BJP) contradictory to his MLA colleague was more scathing: “First ask them, last year the head of our government stood up and said that 200 units of electricity are free from my side. In the 2025 budget session, they said 200 units of electricity but in the 2026 budget session, being clever he said, “I didn’t say that I will give electricity generated from wind or electricity generated from water.’ Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, they will give solar panels, but they haven’t given those yet either. Sharma added “I challenge you in the media, you go and search out if any AAY beneficiaries got 200 units of electricity.” They didn’t get it. First, ask them for an account; two years have passed. If you couldn’t give 200 units, then from where will you give six cylinders? I say with conviction, after five years, the answer to every issue from this government will be that we do not have statehood. I again, one more time, very seriously, with gravity, and with great conviction say that if any moral grounds are left in them, if some conscience is still left, then should not wait for five years; they must say today itself that nothing is being done by us, dissolve the government. In the name of statehood, they just have to fool the people. Otherwise, just five days ago they went and met the Home Minister Sahab, talked about statehood there. Should they publicize in the media what conversation took place between the Chief Minister Sahab and the Home Minister? They are only misleading people in the name of statehood now we are also fed up with statehood, statehood, statehood; ask for anything they say statehood; they only keep saying statehood.”
The clash reflects the broader political contest in the Union Territory nearly two years after the NC-led government took office. The NC’s manifesto had committed to 12 free cylinders annually for economically weaker consumers. BJP has repeatedly accused the government of diluting or delaying key promises on cylinders, electricity, and jobs, while NC leaders counter by highlighting the Centre’s delay on restoring statehood a commitment they say was made in Parliament and before the Supreme Court after delimitation and elections. The cylinder announcement has become the latest flashpoint in the ongoing assembly confrontation between the two sides.
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