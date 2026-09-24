/J&K Assembly witness ruckus as BJP and NC lock horns over free LPG cylinders and manifesto promises

LoP Sunil Sharma (BJP) contradictory to his MLA colleague was more scathing: “First ask them, last year the head of our government stood up and said that 200 units of electricity are free from my side. In the 2025 budget session, they said 200 units of electricity but in the 2026 budget session, being clever he said, “I didn’t say that I will give electricity generated from wind or electricity generated from water.’ Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, they will give solar panels, but they haven’t given those yet either. Sharma added “I challenge you in the media, you go and search out if any AAY beneficiaries got 200 units of electricity.” They didn’t get it. First, ask them for an account; two years have passed. If you couldn’t give 200 units, then from where will you give six cylinders? I say with conviction, after five years, the answer to every issue from this government will be that we do not have statehood. I again, one more time, very seriously, with gravity, and with great conviction say that if any moral grounds are left in them, if some conscience is still left, then should not wait for five years; they must say today itself that nothing is being done by us, dissolve the government. In the name of statehood, they just have to fool the people. Otherwise, just five days ago they went and met the Home Minister Sahab, talked about statehood there. Should they publicize in the media what conversation took place between the Chief Minister Sahab and the Home Minister? They are only misleading people in the name of statehood now we are also fed up with statehood, statehood, statehood; ask for anything they say statehood; they only keep saying statehood.”