/J&K Assembly: BJP seeks withdrawal of statehood resolution, moves notice for Speaker’s removal

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed intense political drama on Monday as BJP legislators protested in the Well of the House, demanding the withdrawal of the statehood resolution and raising a notice seeking the removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.
BJP MLA R.S. Pathania formally conveyed the party’s notice to Rather during the ongoing autumn session. The move came amid continued opposition from the BJP to the statehood resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on September 25.
BJP members raised slogans of “Kursi chhodo, kursi chhodo, Speaker sahib kursi chhodo” as proceedings continued, while the Speaker asked the protesting members to return to their seats and allowed Pathania to put forward his point.
Pathania, a lawyer and BJP legislator from Ramnagar, alleged that the proceedings surrounding the statehood resolution were unconstitutional, particularly because the resolution refers to earlier resolutions passed by the House.
Responding to the notice, Rather said it would be listed in the business of the House and dealt with according to the Assembly’s rules and procedure. He told Pathania, “You are a good advocate, but don’t know the rules.”
The Speaker said that under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, leave for such a motion can be considered only after the prescribed notice period, which is generally 14 days. The notice is therefore a formal step towards seeking the Speaker’s removal and does not itself remove him from office.
The BJP has also demanded that the reference to earlier resolutions be dropped from the statehood resolution.
The confrontation stems from Friday’s proceedings, when Omar Abdullah moved a resolution seeking the “immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood” to Jammu and Kashmir.
The resolution states: “In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India.”
The BJP strongly objected to the reference to the June 26, 2000, autonomy resolution passed during the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference government. That resolution had sought greater autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir and a return to the pre-1953 constitutional position.
BJP legislators also objected to the reference to the November 6, 2024, resolution concerning special status. During Friday’s proceedings, BJP members entered the Well of the House, tore copies of the resolution and raised slogans, leading to repeated disruptions.
Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma said the BJP supports restoration of statehood but does not support bringing issues related to the pre-1953 position into the discussion.
The 2000 autonomy resolution had been rejected by the Union Cabinet at the time. The BJP has maintained that the abrogation of Article 370 settled the issue and has opposed any move to reopen questions relating to autonomy.
The National Conference, meanwhile, has maintained that the reference to the earlier resolutions does not alter the central demand for restoration of full statehood.
The BJP’s latest move against Rather adds another layer to its continuing objections over the conduct of proceedings in the House.
Pathania said the party had submitted the notice seeking the Speaker’s removal and questioned Rather’s continuation in the chair after the notice was moved. The Speaker, however, said the matter would be dealt with according to the prescribed rules.
The notice will have to be listed and considered after the required notice period, with any subsequent discussion and voting subject to the Assembly’s rules and procedures.
Proceedings continued amid the BJP’s protest in the Well, with the House taking up its listed business.
The developments underline the continuing political divide in the Assembly over the restoration of statehood, references to earlier resolutions on autonomy and special status, and the functioning of the House.
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