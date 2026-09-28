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J&K Assembly: BJP seeks withdrawal of statehood resolution, moves notice for Speaker’s removal

BJP members raised slogans of “Kursi chhodo, kursi chhodo, Speaker sahib kursi chhodo” as proceedings continued, while the Speaker asked the protesting members to return to their seats and allowed Pathania to put forward his point.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
J&K Assembly: BJP seeks withdrawal of statehood resolution, moves notice for Speaker’s removal

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K Assembly: BJP seeks withdrawal of statehood resolution, moves notice for Speaker’s removal
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