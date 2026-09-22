/J&K Assembly chaos: BJP storms over power tariffs, daily-wagers; NC pushes statehood

Tanveer Sadiq, MLA and Chief Spokesperson of the National Conference, said, “If opposition's job is to oppose, to talk about things, but if you look at today's disruption in house, I was looking at the question-answers, in that there are 11 BJP members, whose matters, whether it is power, whether it is drinking water, whether it is about roads were listed then you think yourself, those people who elected and sent them here, 11 questions they had but they completely disrupted the house.