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J&K Assembly chaos: BJP storms over power tariffs, daily-wagers; NC pushes statehood

The BJP’s sustained disruption was met with an equally vigorous counter from National Conference and Congress lawmakers, who raised slogans demanding the restoration of statehood, turning the House into a theatre of competing political claims.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
J&K Assembly chaos: BJP storms over power tariffs, daily-wagers; NC pushes statehood

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K Assembly chaos: BJP storms over power tariffs, daily-wagers; NC pushes statehood
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