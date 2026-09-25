/J&K Assembly adjourned after massive ruckus as Omar Abdullah tables statehood resolution and BJP storms well

Omar said “ I moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The purpose of moving the resolution is completely clear. Almost two years are now completing since the elections were held here. A promise of restoration of statehood was made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. That promise has still not been fulfilled. On the contrary, so that statehood is not restored again, the leaders of the legislative party, the opposition leaders, keep issuing statements through the media one after another. One excuse after another. So today we thought that the representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is done by the Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir. We wanted that a resolution should be passed from here and sent to the Government of India that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored immediately. But you saw how the BJP reacted to this. Because they do not want to vote on statehood at all. They want to back out of this vote on one pretext or another. Today no one is asking them to vote on 370. Today no one is asking them to vote on the special position or special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Today no one is asking them to vote on autonomy. Those resolutions have already been passed. They are the property of the House. This resolution that has been brought does not subsume those resolutions. We are not bringing those resolutions for a vote again. The House has already passed them. Today we are only and only asking the BJP to vote on statehood. And they are not ready to vote on statehood. we will hope that the House will vote on this resolution and we will send this resolution to the central government.