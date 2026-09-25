/J&K Assembly adjourned after massive ruckus as Omar Abdullah tables statehood resolution and BJP storms well

House adjourned till Monday amid massive Ruckus in J&K Assembly: Omar Tables Full Statehood Resolution, BJP Storms Well & Tears Document Over Autonomy Reference.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory, triggering fierce protests from BJP legislators over its reference to the 2000 autonomy resolution.
After Question Hour, the Chief Minister tabled the resolution that read: “In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this Resolution be forwarded to the Government of India.”
The 26 June 2000 resolution, passed under Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference government, had sought greater autonomy as existed before 1953. The 6 November 2024 resolution had called for the restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees.
While moving the resolution, Abdullah reminded the Centre of its three-step assurance delimitation, elections, and then statehood. “People of the region were promised a three-step process delimitation, election and then statehood,” he said, noting that the first two steps had been completed with large public participation while the third remained pending. He invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s association with the promise, saying the House wanted to remind the Government of India that action was needed on “Modi ka vaada.”
Treasury benches welcomed the move with thumping of desks. The reference to the 2000 autonomy resolution immediately sparked protests. BJP legislators said “We will not allow discussion on the issue of autonomy in the House.” BJP MLAs stormed into the well of the House, with some climbing onto seats. They resorted to massive sloganeering against the government and the resolution, and several tore copies of the document into pieces. Heated arguments ensued as pandemonium continued forcing speaker to adjourn the house for 30 minutes”
The Chief Minister during this period called a press conference and defended his move of bringing a resolution for full statehood.
Omar said “ I moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The purpose of moving the resolution is completely clear. Almost two years are now completing since the elections were held here. A promise of restoration of statehood was made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. That promise has still not been fulfilled. On the contrary, so that statehood is not restored again, the leaders of the legislative party, the opposition leaders, keep issuing statements through the media one after another. One excuse after another. So today we thought that the representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is done by the Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir. We wanted that a resolution should be passed from here and sent to the Government of India that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored immediately. But you saw how the BJP reacted to this. Because they do not want to vote on statehood at all. They want to back out of this vote on one pretext or another. Today no one is asking them to vote on 370. Today no one is asking them to vote on the special position or special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Today no one is asking them to vote on autonomy. Those resolutions have already been passed. They are the property of the House. This resolution that has been brought does not subsume those resolutions. We are not bringing those resolutions for a vote again. The House has already passed them. Today we are only and only asking the BJP to vote on statehood. And they are not ready to vote on statehood. we will hope that the House will vote on this resolution and we will send this resolution to the central government.
What is anti-national in this? Where did we bring a resolution on autonomy? That has already been passed by the House. Today we are bringing a separate resolution on statehood. The old resolutions will not be diluted by this statehood resolution. Now if the BJP wants those resolutions to be replaced, they should bring a resolution in this very debate to reject those resolutions, to wipe them out. If they get the votes, who am I to object? That is the demand of democracy. Tell me in this resolution one anti-national word that we have used. One unconstitutional word that we have used. BJP’s LoP sahib does not want to vote on statehood, that is the reality. Whatever else the BJP says is becoming an excuse because the BJP people do not want to show their true face to the people inside the Assembly. And the reality is that LoP sahib is strongly against statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Today if there is any enemy of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, today if there is any opponent of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, then these 29 MLAs of the BJP are the obstacle to statehood.
LoP and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma too clarified his stand and justifying the protest in house he said after the disruptions, BJP is prepared to debate restoration of full statehood but would oppose any discussion on Article 370 or the autonomy resolution of 2000. He questioned the inclusion of the 2000 resolution in the fresh measure, noting that the BJP had rejected it when it was originally passed, and asked why it was being referred to again. Sharma also sought clarification from the Congress leadership on its position on the autonomy resolution and Article 370.
Sunil Sharma LoP ( BJP MLA) said “The resolution that was moved today, by Omar Abdullah sahib, which was controversial and disputed. Mention of so-called autonomy resolution which was rejected by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the so-called special status resolution of 2024 in this resolution. Has made this a totally controversial, unacceptable, and anti-Indian resolution. Bharatiya Janata Party will never tolerate this. If you want to discuss statehood, we challenge you! Every single worker and every single MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party is ready to discuss statehood with you. But do you want to make Kashmiris fools? In the name of statehood, you want to prolong the restoration of statehood by bringing such things in-house.
Sharma added “Bharatiya Janata Party rejects this; I finish my point by stating three things. First, the Congress party should clear its position whether it is with this 370 and autonomy resolution or with the government? Second, when the Bharatiya Janata Party had torn up and rejected this resolution of autonomy, wasn’t Omar Abdullah sahib a minister of the NDA at that time? Didn’t he continue at that time with NDA? Third, by using this vocabulary, do Omar Abdullah sahib not want to prolong the statehood that Jammu and Kashmir is going to get? The Bharatiya Janata Party wants answers to these questions and until then we will keep protesting.
Congress, an ally providing outside support to the NC government, was today since morning protesting and was pressing their demand for the removal of chief election commissioner backed the resolution as they had consistently backed the demand for restoration of statehood.
Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone of Wagoora-Kreeri said “ “Read the resolution; it is clear. Today, they have opposed the restoration of statehood. They try to mislead people by invoking Maharaja Hari Singh, but they are the ones who broke up the state and are now opposing its restoration. They have no excuse left. They are exposed. We will fight; we shall overcome someday,” and we the congress party support the resolution”
The People’s Democratic Party has long prioritized the restoration of special status (Articles 370 and 35A) alongside statehood. PDP leaders in-house backed the resolution but said we have to see what and why the 2000 resolution was included. Others like CPIM and other small parties too backed the resolution bought by Omar Abdullah.
The resolution underscored the deep political divide: the ruling National Conference presenting the demand as fulfilment of repeated central assurances and continuity with past Assembly positions, the BJP treating the 2000 reference as an unacceptable attempt to reopen autonomy debates while offering to discuss pure statehood, and other parties calibrating their responses around the balance between statehood and special status. The confrontation led to repeated disruptions in the House. The house was adjourned till Monday by the speaker.
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