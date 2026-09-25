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  • /J&K Assembly adjourned after massive ruckus as Omar Abdullah tables statehood resolution and BJP storms well

J&K Assembly adjourned after massive ruckus as Omar Abdullah tables statehood resolution and BJP storms well

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah tabled a resolution for full statehood, triggering massive protests from BJP legislators over references to the 2000 autonomy resolution, leading to an adjournment till Monday.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
J&K Assembly adjourned after massive ruckus as Omar Abdullah tables statehood resolution and BJP storms well
Image Credit: J&K Assembly adjourned after massive ruckus as Omar Abdullah tables statehood resolution and BJP storms well.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K Assembly adjourned after massive ruckus as Omar Abdullah tables statehood resolution and BJP storms well
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