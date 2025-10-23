NC, Congress Protest At J&K Assembly Demanding Release Of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly’s Autumn session, a group of legislators from National Conference (NC), Congress, and other parties staged a peaceful protest on Thursday demanding the release of incarcerated Doda MLA Mehraj Malik.

The silent protest took place outside the assembly hall in Srinagar early morning, with protesting lawmakers and supporters holding placards bearing messages such as “Free Mehraj Malik” and “Restore Doda’s Representation.” The protesters maintained silence for several minutes before addressing the media.

JKNC Legislators staged a protest against the arrest of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik. JKNC chief spokesperson @tanvirsadiq addresses the Press. pic.twitter.com/OJjRvSgPWa — JKNC (@JKNC_) October 23, 2025

NC Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq condemned Malik’s continued detention, calling it unjust and denying the people of Doda their rightful representation in the Assembly. “Mehraj Malik was elected by the people of Doda, and his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) is undemocratic and contrary to the public mandate,” Sadiq said. He added that the party had repeatedly brought the issue to the government’s attention but received no satisfactory response, warning that sidelining an elected representative sends a negative message about democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehraj Malik was arrested earlier this year and is currently lodged in Kathua central jail under the PSA. His detention has drawn widespread criticism, with calls for his unconditional release growing louder as the Assembly session begins today.

