NewsIndia
MEHRAJ MALIK RELEASE

NC, Congress Protest At J&K Assembly Demanding Release Of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik

NC and Congress MLAs staged a silent protest at the J&K Assembly demanding the release of detained Doda MLA Mehraj Malik. Detention under PSA called 'undemocratic.'

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 12:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NC, Congress Protest At J&K Assembly Demanding Release Of Doda MLA Mehraj MalikNational Conference and Congress MLAs stage silent protest in Assembly. (PHOTO: X/@JKNC_)

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly’s Autumn session, a group of legislators from National Conference (NC), Congress, and other parties staged a peaceful protest on Thursday demanding the release of incarcerated Doda MLA Mehraj Malik.

The silent protest took place outside the assembly hall in Srinagar early morning, with protesting lawmakers and supporters holding placards bearing messages such as “Free Mehraj Malik” and “Restore Doda’s Representation.” The protesters maintained silence for several minutes before addressing the media.

NC Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq condemned Malik’s continued detention, calling it unjust and denying the people of Doda their rightful representation in the Assembly. “Mehraj Malik was elected by the people of Doda, and his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) is undemocratic and contrary to the public mandate,” Sadiq said. He added that the party had repeatedly brought the issue to the government’s attention but received no satisfactory response, warning that sidelining an elected representative sends a negative message about democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehraj Malik was arrested earlier this year and is currently lodged in Kathua central jail under the PSA. His detention has drawn widespread criticism, with calls for his unconditional release growing louder as the Assembly session begins today.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
