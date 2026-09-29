Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Ruckus in J&K Assembly over resolution, LoP Sharma again seeks Speaker's removal, I know my powers: Speaker reacts

Ruckus in J&K Assembly over resolution, LoP Sharma again seeks Speaker's removal, I know my powers: Speaker reacts

Chaos erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as LoP Sunil Sharma renews calls for Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's removal over the controversial statehood and autonomy resolution.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Ruckus in J&K Assembly over resolution, LoP Sharma again seeks Speaker's removal, I know my powers: Speaker reacts
Image Credit: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ruckus in J&K Assembly over resolution, LoP Sharma again seeks Speaker's removal, I know my powers: Speaker reacts
2
3
4
5