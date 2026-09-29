The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed fresh uproar on Tuesday as Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma renewed his demand for the removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, accusing him of allowing an “illegal and unconstitutional” resolution to be passed in the House.
Sharma raised the issue at the very outset of the proceedings, arguing that the Speaker should step down in view of the objections raised over the statehood resolution and the opinions forwarded by the Law Department.
He maintained that the government’s own position, including remarks made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, had raised questions over the legality and procedure followed in bringing the resolution before the House, and that the Speaker must take responsibility for allowing it to proceed despite legal objections.
The issue triggered a fresh confrontation between the opposition and treasury benches, with National Conference and Congress members raising “Vote Chor” slogans during the exchange, while BJP legislators protested loudly and staged walkout while demanding that Rather leave the chair.
The BJP has been opposing the inclusion of references to the 2000 autonomy resolution in the statehood resolution, while maintaining that it supports restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Facing the agitation, Speaker Rather adopted a firm tone, telling BJP legislators, "As a Speaker, I know my rules. I will not allow gundagardi (hooliganism) in the House.”
He declined to step down or halt proceedings, saying he had not yet read the removal notice in detail and that, under Assembly procedure, any such motion would be listed for consideration after 14 days.
The controversy centers on a resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah demanding the “immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," which also refers to resolutions passed by the Assembly on June 26, 2000, and November 6, 2024.
The 2000 resolution, passed during the Farooq Abdullah government, had sought restoration of greater autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 9, 1953, and was later rejected by the then BJP-led government at the Centre.
BJP leaders, including Sharma, have repeatedly said they support statehood but object to linking it with autonomy or pre-2019 constitutional positions, calling the language of the resolution “unacceptable” and “against the Constitution".
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