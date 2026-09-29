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  • /J&K Assembly sees uproar as BJP opposes bills; LoP Sharma demands speaker’s removal

J&K Assembly sees uproar as BJP opposes bills; LoP Sharma demands speaker’s removal

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed fresh uproar on Tuesday as Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma renewed his demand for the removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, accusing him of allowing an “illegal and unconstitutional” resolution to be passed in the House.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 10:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
J&K Assembly sees uproar as BJP opposes bills; LoP Sharma demands speaker’s removal

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K Assembly sees uproar as BJP opposes bills; LoP Sharma demands speaker’s removal
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