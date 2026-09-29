/J&K Assembly sees uproar as BJP opposes bills; LoP Sharma demands speaker’s removal

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed fresh uproar on Tuesday as Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma renewed his demand for the removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, accusing him of allowing an “illegal and unconstitutional” resolution to be passed in the House.
Raising the issue at the outset, Sharma argued that the Speaker should step down over objections to the statehood resolution and the Law Department’s opinions. He maintained that the government’s own position, including remarks by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, had cast doubt on the legality and procedure of bringing the resolution before the House.
Sharma said the Speaker must take responsibility for allowing the resolution to proceed.
The confrontation escalated between the Opposition and Treasury Benches. National Conference and Congress members raised “Vote Chor” slogans, while BJP legislators protested loudly and staged a walkout, demanding that Rather leave the chair.
Rather responded firmly, telling BJP legislators: “As a Speaker, I know my rules. I will not allow gundagardi (hooliganism) in the House.”
He declined to step down, saying he had not yet examined the removal notice in detail and that under Assembly procedure, any such motion would be listed after 14 days.
The Speaker later criticised the BJP for repeatedly creating disruption and wasting the House’s time. He said the party was against empowering the people of both Jammu and Kashmir and had no concern for public issues.
He stressed that the House is supreme and legislators, as elected representatives, cannot be overridden by bureaucrats. He added that those who prioritise bureaucracy over the elected House should resign.
The controversy centres on a resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seeking the “immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir”.
The resolution also refers to earlier Assembly resolutions of June 26, 2000, and November 6, 2024. The 2000 resolution, passed during the Farooq Abdullah government, had sought restoration of greater autonomy as it existed before August 9, 1953, and was later rejected by the then BJP-led Central government.
BJP leaders, including Sharma, have repeatedly stated that they support restoration of full statehood but object to linking it with autonomy or pre-2019 constitutional positions, calling the language of the resolution “unacceptable” and “against the Constitution”.
The BJP reiterated that while statehood remains its agenda and should be restored at the earliest, it firmly rejects any attempt to revive pre-1953 autonomy, dual constitutions, two heads of state, two flags or a permit system.
The party said India must remain one from Kashmir to Kanyakumari under a single Constitution, tricolour and leadership.
It further argued that repeatedly raising the autonomy issue distracts attention from urgent public concerns such as the regularisation and salary enhancement of daily wagers, casual workers, NHM employees, JKAS aspirants, chowkidars, NYCs and Rehbar-e-Khel workers, issues on which the government has failed to deliver in two years.
Separately, the Assembly passed a Bill seeking to amend the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members’ Pension Act, 1984.
Introduced as L.A. Bill No. 15 of 2026 by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also Minister In charge of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the legislation provides for related and incidental matters.
After its passage, Abdullah remarked: “I am happy to go home in smiling mode, as I was under pressure from home also, as I have a pensioner there,” referring to his father, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, who watched the proceedings from the visitors’ gallery.
The BJP supported the pension Bill out of respect for former legislators who are no longer in active service and often face financial difficulty.
The Assembly also withdrew three Bills seeking an increase in the salaries and allowances of the Chief Minister, Ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly following objections from BJP legislators.
Responding to the objections, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there was no dissenting note in the House Committee that had recommended the increase.
He noted that BJP members were seeking higher salaries while simultaneously politicising the issue by citing the problems of daily wagers.
“I was never in favor of it. If a single member opposes, it will never pass. I withdraw the Bill,” Abdullah said.
The House subsequently voted by majority in favour of the withdrawal.
The BJP described the salary Bills as an attempt to divert attention from genuine public issues and give a “lollipop” to MLAs, stating it had therefore voted against them.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.