Jammu And Kashmir: 3 BJP MLAs Marshalled Out Amid Assembly Uproar Over Flood Relief, Corruption

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members caused an uproar over the government's handling of flood relief and allegations of corruption. The protest led to three BJP legislators being marshalled out of the chamber.

Proceedings in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly remained disrupted on Thursday for at least one hour, and during that time, three BJP legislators were marshalled out for staging a protest over alleged corruption in the Roads and Buildings Department and the government’s refusal to allow a discussion on flood relief measures.

The uproar began as the Question Hour began, and BJP members pressed for an adjournment motion to discuss the recent floods, arguing that many areas across the Union Territory had suffered extensive damage. However, the Speaker maintained that a fresh motion could not be entertained on an issue that had already been rejected earlier.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma accused the government of avoiding discussion on what he termed a serious humanitarian concern. “Every corner of Jammu and Kashmir was hit by floods due to heavy rains. People expect their representatives to speak on their plight, but no discussion has been permitted,” Sharma said, demanding suspension of the Question Hour.

Tensions escalated after Sharma waved a newspaper report alleging irregularities in the Roads and Buildings Department, sparking heated exchanges and slogan-shouting between the treasury and opposition benches. Despite repeated directions from the Speaker to maintain order, protesting BJP legislators continued their demonstration inside the House.

Members of the ruling National Conference (NC) party responded with their own slogans, including "Choor machaye shoor" (a thief making a commotion).

The situation turned chaotic when BJP MLAs R.S. Pathani, Sunil Bhardwaj, and Surinder Kumar stormed into the well of the House. Marshals were called in to remove the members, bringing the session to a temporary halt before normal proceedings resumed.

Sharma accused the government of avoiding discussion on the flood victims' plight. The protest culminated in a walkout staged by the opposition.

This incident is part of a series of recent turbulent sessions in the assembly. Just a day earlier, BJP MLA Shagun Parihar had provoked outrage with remarks suggesting that development projects in her constituency of Kishtwar were neglecting Hindu-majority areas.

