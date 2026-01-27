J&K: BRO rescues 60 stranded people, including 40 soldiers, in snowbound Doda

Jammu: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Tuesday rescued 60 people, including 40 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) personnel, from snowbound areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, a defence spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the high-altitude rescue and road restoration operation was carried out under Project Sampark at Chatergala Pass, located at an elevation of 10,500 feet on the Bhaderwah–Chatergala axis. The operation was undertaken in extremely challenging weather conditions following heavy snowfall in the region.

The 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) launched the mission on January 24, a day after continuous snowfall lasting nearly 40 hours. BRO teams cleared around 38 kilometres of road buried under five to six feet of snow. By the evening of January 25, the route was reopened, allowing the safe evacuation of 20 stranded civilians and 40 personnel of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles, along with their weapons and supplies.

The rescue operation was completed in the early hours of January 26 without any casualties, highlighting the expertise and dedication of BRO personnel working in high-altitude terrain amid harsh winter conditions. The mission was carried out in close coordination with the Army, ensuring quick relief and the restoration of crucial communication links in the area.

Reiterating its commitment to infrastructure resilience and humanitarian assistance, the BRO said it continues to operate in some of the country’s most inhospitable regions, guided by its motto, ‘Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam’.

A statutory organisation under the Ministry of Defence, the BRO is responsible for building and maintaining road infrastructure in India’s border areas and friendly neighbouring countries. Its operations span 19 states, three Union Territories and countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka.

Since its formation in 1960, the organisation has constructed over 64,100 kilometres of roads, 1,179 bridges, seven tunnels and 22 airfields across strategic regions.

In addition to rescue operations in Doda, the BRO also restored connectivity on key roads in the Kandi-Kotranka area of Rajouri district following heavy snowfall. The snow, measuring up to three feet, had disrupted movement along a critical stretch in the Pir Panjal region, cutting off the Kandi-Kotranka sub-division from Rajouri town.

The spokesperson said that the snowfall had severely affected both civilian and military movement, including medical emergency services. Despite the risks, personnel of the 110 RCC of the 31 BRTF under Project Sampark carried out round-the-clock snow clearance operations using specialised equipment.

As a result, a single-lane road was initially opened to allow controlled vehicular movement. Traffic, including emergency and essential services, resumed within 14 hours. Clearance and widening work continued, and around 35 kilometres of road were fully restored within 24 hours to ensure safer and smoother travel.

(With IANS inputs)