J&K: CIK Conducts Raids At 10 Locations In Kashmir

As a part of the crackdown on terror infrastructure and sympathizers continues in Jammu Kashmir, Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) raided 10 locations of four districts in Kashmir in a terror sleeper cell and their recruitment module case. Searches were conducted in connection with a terror-crime investigation of a case of terrorist sleeper cells and a recruitment module.

What Locations Were Raided By CIK?

The raids were conducted at a single location in Pulwama, six locations in Ganderbal, one location in Srinagar, and two locations in Budgam.

The CIK raids targeted a terror-crime case involving a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) sleeper cell and recruitment module operated by terrorists' handlers across the Pakistan border.

These raids were conducted under sections 13, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as part of FIR No. 07/2023 registered at the CIK Srinagar police station.

CIK Probe’s Focus

The investigation is focused on dismantling networks linked to cross-border terrorism, specifically targeting sleeper cells—individuals who blend into society and carry out terror acts like target killings, grenade attacks, or distributing terrorist literature. Mostly active terrorists use a hybrid terrorist in those attacks and activities.

CIK Raids

Earlier, CIK conducted raids in May this year across Shopian, Kulgam, Awantipora, Kupwara, and Srinagar on suspects using encrypted apps for terror coordination and sharing security movements and locations across the border.

The CIK’s July raids are part of ongoing efforts to counter JeM’s attempts to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir through local recruitment and sleeper cells.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, the search operations yielded important evidence that marked a breakthrough in exposing the financial networks that keep terrorism funded in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, recovered articles and electronic devices are expected to help the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir in identifying and arresting the co-conspirators and accomplices in these anti-national activities.