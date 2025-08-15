J&K CM Briefs PM Modi As Kishtwar Cloudburst Leaves Over 45 Dead; Rescue Ops On

Rescue operations are underway in Kishtwar following a cloudburst on August 14 that triggered flash floods, leading to the loss of over 45 lives. The local community and J&K Police continue to provide urgent relief, shelter, and medical assistance to the injured.

The rescue personnel also created a makeshift bridge in the affected area to speed up the rescue operation and establish contact with the cut-off area.

Victims of the incident who are now being treated at the district hospital recounted their harrowing experiences of being buried and narrowly escaping death.

Putul, who was injured during the cloudburst, said, "...The entire mountain collapsed, and we couldn't understand what happened... Chaos broke out everywhere. I was not buried because I was standing on the rock... I can't find many of my family members. I am still trying to locate them. I don't know anything..."

A victim named Rakesh Sharma, who was also seeking treatment in the District hospital, also recounted his experience and said, "We ate prasad at langar. We were just about to cross the street when a sudden noise occurred... We saw debris falling down. When everyone started shouting 'Bhaago Bhaago,' we tried to run... As I tried to save my child, debris pressed against me, causing me to fall, and I was buried... We were saved because a large piece of wood fell on us... At least 60-70 people might still be buried... Kishtwar people are very kind; they helped me with clothes and food..."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the massive cloudburst and the rescue operation underway.

PM Modi tweeted on X about the call and wrote, "Spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji and CM Shri Omar Abdullah Ji regarding the situation in the wake of the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected. @OfficeOfLGJandK @OmarAbdullaH"

J&K CM Omar Abdullah also wrote on his X account about the call he had with PM, saying, "I just received a call from Hon PM Modi. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar & the steps being taken by the administration. My government & the people hit by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support & all the assistance provided by the Union Government."

Today, during his speech on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with those affected by recent natural disasters across the country.

"Nature is testing us...Over the past few days, we have been facing natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities. Our sympathies are with the affected people," PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.