J&K CM Omar Abdullah Announces Door-To-Door Signature Campaign For Statehood

A door-to-door signature campaign across all 90 assembly segments to demand the restoration of statehood was announced by Omar Abdullah during his Independence Day speech, with plans to submit the signatures to the Supreme Court within the eight-week period set by the court. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah delivered an emotional Independence Day speech at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, marking his first address as an elected CM in eight years.

He highlighted the significant changes since his last speech as CM of a state with its own identity, constitution, and flag, noting that Jammu and Kashmir is now a Union Territory.

Abdullah expressed disappointment over the lack of an announcement regarding the restoration of statehood, despite prior hopes and indications that such a decision was being prepared. He said, “We were expecting a big announcement today from Red Fort indicating the restoration of statehood.”

He questioned whether Jammu and Kashmir has been brought on par with other Indian states, as promised, and emphasized the long wait for the restoration of democracy in the region.

Abdullah announced a door-to-door signature campaign across all 90 assembly segments to demand the restoration of statehood, with plans to submit the signatures to the Supreme Court within the eight-week period set by the court.

He criticized the Supreme Court’s reference to the Pahalgam terror attack during statehood hearings, arguing that the people of Jammu and Kashmir should not be punished for acts they did not commit. He condemned the idea that external actors, such as those responsible for the attack, could influence the region’s political fate.

Abdullah hoisted the national flag, received a guard of honor, and took the salute from contingents of police, paramilitary forces, NCC cadets, and schoolchildren. He extended Independence Day greetings via social media, expressing hopes of fulfilling the dreams of India’s freedom fighters.