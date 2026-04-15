J&K: CM Omar Abdullah inaugurates JAK LI war memorial, calls regiment ‘pride of the nation’

Marking a moment steeped in history and remembrance, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday inaugurated the renovated Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) War Memorial in Srinagar, paying tribute to the soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry whose service and sacrifice have shaped the region’s military legacy.

The inauguration of the Martyrs' Memorial, symbolising the sacrifice of fallen soldiers, was not merely a ceremonial event but a solemn act of tribute to their service and sacrifice. At the JAK LI War Memorial on Tuesday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) as the “pride of the nation,” highlighting their distinguished history of courage and sacrifice. He underlined that the regiment embodies the unity of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing together personnel from diverse backgrounds under one banner.

Located at the JAK LI Regimental Centre in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar, the memorial stands as a sacred site honouring soldiers of the regiment who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. It serves as a focal point for commemorating martyrs, particularly those from Jammu and Kashmir.

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Omar Abdullah represents the third generation of his family to be associated with the memorial. The regiment traces its origins to 1948, when it was raised as the J&K Militia after local youth volunteered to defend the region against tribal raiders backed by Pakistan. It remained a state force until it was fully integrated into the Indian Army in the 1970s. In 1953, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, then Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Omar Abdullah’s grandfather, inaugurated the first war memorial at Haft Chinar. A replica was later unveiled at Rangreth by Dr Farooq Abdullah in 1998, and the latest memorial pillar was inaugurated by Omar Abdullah.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “After Independence, the history of our country is incomplete without JAK LI. This regiment, deeply rooted in our soil, has shed blood for the nation. This memorial stands as a tribute to that sacrifice.”

The JAK LI regiment, originally raised as the J&K Militia in 1948 and later integrated into the Indian Army, has earned distinction in multiple conflicts, including the 1971 war and the Kargil conflict. It has been awarded four battle honours. Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero, was also associated with the regiment.

Former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, said he felt proud that three generations of his family had been linked to the regiment and its legacy. Without naming Pakistan, he urged an end to hostilities and called for peace.

“I was a child during the tribal raids, after which the militia was formed. Over the years, this regiment has earned glory in every field. My father inaugurated the first memorial, I was present for the second, and today my son has inaugurated this one. I pray for the regiment’s continued success and for peace in the region. Conflict brings only destruction, and this must be understood,” he said.

Today, the JAK LI is regarded as one of the finest regiments of the Indian Army, known for its diversity and valour, with soldiers from all faiths serving together and a distinguished record of gallantry in battle.