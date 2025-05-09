J&K CM Omar Abdullah Issues Advisory, Appeals People In Jammu To 'Stay Off Streets'

India-Pakistan Tensions: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Friday appealed to the people in and around Jammu to stay off the streets, ignore rumors, and not spread unsubstantiated stories.

On the social media platform X, on Friday evening, CM Abdullah shared a picture and said that there was a blackout in Jammu and sirens could be heard.

Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city. pic.twitter.com/TE0X2LYzQ8 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 9, 2025

The Chief Minister in the second post wrote, "Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am."

In another post, he appealed to the people in and around Jammu to stay at home and not spread unverified stories.

It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 9, 2025

Pakistani Drones In J&K

The news agency ANI reported that explosions were heard in Jammu as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid a blackout. Additionally, a complete blackout was enforced in Udhampur of the Jammu division.

#WATCH | Explosions heard in Jammu as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout



(Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/ewKZzNoJI9 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

This is the second night in a row that Jammu observed a blackout after blasts and sirens were heard in the region.

Pakistan's drones were sighted in the Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sector on Friday. This comes a day after Pakistan's attempt to target civilian infrastructure along the Line of Control and the International border was foiled by the Indian air defence.

Pakistan Drone In Firozpur

One Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab, on Friday, injuring three people, according to ANI.

SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, said that three people suffered burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital.

The news agency quoted Bhupinder Singh Sidhu as saying, "We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army."

Pahalgam Attack, Operation Sindoor

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and killed 26 people.

Days after New Delhi took a series of diplomatic and punitive measures against Islamabad, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, dated May 7, the Ministry of Defence said, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

Altogether, nine sites were targeted in Operation Sindoor.

(with ANI inputs)