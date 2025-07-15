J&K CM Omar Abdullah Questions Inaction Over Pahalgam Attack Intel Failure

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had admitted to an intelligence failure in the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Abdullah emphasised that someone must be held accountable for the lapse.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah said, “Who is responsible for this failure of Pahalgam attack? If it is an intelligence failure, then who is responsible for this? It is not possible that 26 people lost their lives and there is no response from our side. Now that we know that there has been a failure in security and intelligence, someone must be held responsible.”

Abdullah's remarks came in response to comments made by Lieutenant Governor Sinha, who acknowledged a security lapse during the incident.

The Chief Minister expressed frustration over the delay in recognising the lapses that led to the attack.

Abdullah added, "Better late than never after 80 days, acknowledging the failure in security and intelligence is just the first step; now, it is crucial to identify those accountable for the oversight.”

The Pahalgam attack, which targeted tourists, has raised serious concerns about safety and security in the valley. With the Lieutenant Governor's public admission of a security and intelligence lapse, the call for fixing responsibility has grown louder, with both government and opposition parties demanding accountability.