J&K CM Omar Abdullah Slams PSA Against AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Calls It ‘Blatant Misuse of Power’

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), calling the move unjustified and damaging to democracy. His remarks came after Malik, who represents the Doda constituency, was arrested on September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order.

Abdullah stated there is "no justification for detaining Mehraj Malik under PSA" because he did nothing that was a threat to "public safety." He called the PSA a "discredited law."

Abdullah questioned how the public could trust the democratic process when an "unelected government can use its powers against an elected representative like this."

Talking to reporters, Abdullah referred to the Hazratbal Shrine row, saying no action was taken against the people who tried to disturb law and order there. Instead, innocent people were being harassed while those who "played with our religious sentiments" faced no action. He questioned what Malik had done to deserve such a strict law, pointing out there was no stone-pelting incident and no law-and-order problem.

Omar said his mistake had been addressed under the Speaker's supervision in the Assembly, rather than through the use of a draconian law.

The PSA was invoked after Malik allegedly used abusive language against Doda's Deputy Commissioner (DC), Harvinder Singh, during a dispute over pending payments to a local. This happened after government employees also staged protests in support of the Deputy Commissioner of Doda.

Later, the Chief Minister wrote on X that he met with Malik's family and assured them of full support for the revocation of the PSA. Omar wrote: “Today, I met the father and other family members of Mr. Mehraj Malik, Hon’ble MLA Doda. I reiterated that the use of PSA against the Hon’ble MLA is completely unjustified and a blatant misuse of the powers of preventive detention.”

Meanwhile, massive protests erupted in Doda against the arrest of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The detention triggered strong reactions from his supporters and various political leaders. Despite roads being blocked by security forces, supporters of Malik forcibly entered Doda town and staged a sit-in demonstration. They raised slogans demanding his immediate release.

The district administration imposed extensive security measures to contain the unrest. Clashes between protesters and security forces, including the use of tear gas and baton charges, were reported.