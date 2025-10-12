Advertisement
J&K Congress Declines To Contest Rajya Sabha Seat Offered By NC, Calls It 'Risky Option'



Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Jammu & Kashmir Congress has decided not to contest the fourth Rajya Sabha seat proposed by its alliance partner, the National Conference (NC), citing concerns over its security and viability.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra said the party held detailed discussions regarding the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. “The unanimous view was that our central leadership had asked for a safer seat, either seat number 1 or 2. However, the NC offered seat number 4, which is comparatively less secure. Given the circumstances, we have unanimously decided not to field a candidate for this seat and leave the decision to our alliance partners,” Karra stated.

He further added that the Congress has formally communicated its position to the National Conference. “We sent a letter to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah outlining our stance. He advised us to forward it to Dr. Farooq Abdullah, which we have done. So far, we have not received any response,” he said.

Karra also pointed out internal concerns raised by party members, including governance lapses, developmental issues, and the absence of a coordination committee among alliance partners.

“We have conveyed these concerns, as well as our views on the Rajya Sabha elections and broader alliance-related matters, to the party's central leadership for further consideration,” he added.

On the upcoming by-elections for two assembly seats, Karra said that the Congress is open to dialogue. “We will open our channels and engage with the National Conference in this regard,” he said.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
