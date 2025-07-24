J&K: Crackdown On Terror Sympathizers Continues, Police Attach Property Used For Harboring Terrorists

Police on Thursday said that in a major action under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police in Sopore attached a residential property for its use in providing shelter and logistical support to terrorists involved in unlawful and anti-national activities.

In a handout, Sopore police said that the property comprises a single-story residential house along with land measuring 3 Kanals and 3 Marlas, under Survey Nos. 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, and 2018, situated at Reban Rafiabad, falling under the ownership of Javaid Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Rasool Dar, resident of Reban Sopore.

The attachment has been made in connection with FIR registered at Police Station Sopore under Sections 13, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act.

During the investigation, it was found that the said property was willfully used for harboring terrorists and facilitating their stay, thereby aiding the execution of terror activities in the Sopore area. Acting on the gathered evidence, and after obtaining necessary approval from the competent authority, the said property has been attached as per legal provisions under UAPA.

Police reiterate their firm commitment to dismantling the terror ecosystem operating in the area by targeting not just the operatives but also those providing shelter, support, and resources to them.

Sopore Police have conducted multiple property attachments under UAPA in the past also to combat terrorism. On February 14, 2025, they attached a single-story house, a poultry farm, and two kanals of land in Rakhi Sultanpora Sumbal, linked to FIR, also under Section 25 of UAPA. Similarly, on December 5, 2024, a residential house and 16 marlas of land in Nowpora Kalan, owned by Mohd Subhan Khan, were attached.

These actions demonstrate a consistent strategy to target assets used for unlawful activities, with strict adherence to legal procedures and oversight by magistrates.