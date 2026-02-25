J&K Deputy CM’s brother booked in disproportionate assets case, ACB conducts multiple raids

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister’s brother, Vijay Singh Choudhary, a police officer, has been booked in a Disproportionate Assets case, and several assets belonging to him were raided. The raid began around 6:00 AM at Vijay Singh’s residence in the Santokh Vihar, Kalu Chak area of Jammu. Officials said the search was part of an investigation into a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case involving allegations of wealth beyond his known sources of income.

Sources in the ACB indicate that the raid is also connected to a broader probe into an illegal mining racket operating across several J&K districts. Notably, the Deputy CM himself oversees the Mining Department. Vijay Singh Choudhary, an Inspector in the J&K Police, was transferred to the Union Territory of Ladakh in September 2025.

Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary held a press conference shortly after the raid, describing it as “political banditry” and a conspiracy by internal rivals within the police department.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He claimed the raid was specifically timed to block his brother’s promotion to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). While others in Vijay’s batch had been elevated, his file remained pending.

The Deputy CM emphasized his brother’s record in high-risk anti-terror operations in areas like Doda, Thanamandi, and Gursai, stating that a decorated officer was being “humiliated” instead of rewarded.

Despite his criticism of the raid’s motives, the Deputy CM stated that they would fight the case legally and expressed full faith in the Indian judiciary.

The J&K ACB released a formal statement clarifying the scope of the investigation into Inspector Vijay Singh Choudhary.

The statement reads:

“Based on specific input, a verification was conducted by the J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau into allegations of possession of huge disproportionate assets by Vijay Singh Choudhary, Inspector, J&K Police, S/o Jia Lal Choudhary, R/o Nonial, Nowshera, District Rajouri, A/P Santokh Vihar, Kaluchak, Jammu, posted in the UT of Ladakh. The verification revealed that the suspect, while posted at different places, raised huge assets amounting to crores of rupees, which were found to be highly disproportionate to his known sources of income. It further revealed that more than 10 properties, including houses, shops, and plots of land measuring around 100 kanals and valued in crores, had been acquired by him, mostly in the names of family members, relatives, and others.”

Based on the verification conducted, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct was made out against the accused, Vijay Singh Choudhary, Inspector, J&K Police, under offences punishable under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Accordingly, a formal case (FIR No. 02/2026) was registered at Police Station ACB Central, and the investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, search warrants were obtained from the Hon’ble Court of the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu. Thereafter, searches were conducted by ACB teams at different locations, including his residential houses at Santokh Vihar, Kaluchak, Jammu; his residential house at Nonial, Nowshera, Rajouri; and his business premises — a stone crusher and tile factory — situated at Tutte di Khui, Bajalta, Jammu. Based on information revealed during the investigation, some other locations in Jammu were also searched under Section 185 of the BNSS.

During the searches, incriminating documents were recovered and seized in the case. Further investigation is ongoing.