/J&K electricity hike sparks opposition backlash; Farooq Abdullah defends move

Electricity bills have become a new source of political concern in Jammu and Kashmir. The hike in electricity tariffs has opened a new political front for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's government. Opposition parties are criticizing the decision; the BJP has even planned to lay siege to the Civil Secretariat on September 2nd in protest of the rate hike. Parties like the PDP and Apni Party have already taken to the streets against the Omar government's decision.
When National Conference President Farooq Abdullah was asked whether the Jammu and Kashmir government would review the recently approved hike in electricity tariffs, he retorted, "How long will you [addressing the people of Jammu and Kashmir] keep holding out your hands to Delhi?"
Abdullah argued that the region cannot demand the restoration of Article 370 while remaining dependent on New Delhi for financial aid. "Tell me this: how long will you remain subservient? Sooner or later, you have to stand on your own two feet. When will you stand up?" Abdullah said.
Moving beyond the immediate issue of the tariff hike, Abdullah linked Jammu and Kashmir's economic dependence on the Centre to the demand for the restoration of Article 370: "You want Article 370, yet you hold out your hands. These two things cannot go hand in hand."
Meanwhile, the junior Abdullah and Chief Minister addressed a public rally to hit back at the opposition. Omar stated that when those parties were in power, they had raised rates by 13.5% to 14%, whereas his government has placed only a limited burden on consumers through rate adjustments. Omar assured the public that his government would not increase rates for the next three years.
Electricity rates in Jammu and Kashmir are set to rise by 6.83% starting September 1st. This hike comes at a time when the National Conference is already facing criticism regarding Article 370 and the issue of statehood.
Given the election promise of providing 200 units of free electricity, this issue has given the opposition a major opportunity to corner the government.
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