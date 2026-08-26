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J&K electricity hike sparks opposition backlash; Farooq Abdullah defends move

Jammu and Kashmir’s 6.83% electricity tariff hike has triggered a fresh political battle, with the opposition targeting Omar Abdullah’s government and Farooq Abdullah linking the region’s economic dependence on Delhi to the demand for restoration of Article 370.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
J&K electricity hike sparks opposition backlash; Farooq Abdullah defends move
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K electricity hike sparks opposition backlash; Farooq Abdullah defends move
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