J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Kathua, Security Forces Trap JeM Commander During Gunfight

J&K: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday, January 13, with the exchange of fire reported from the Billawar area, as per the reports.

According to sources cited by News18, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jaish-e-Mohammed) commander is believed to be trapped in the area. Another reports suggest that firing was heard from the Najote forest region of Billawar, located around 10 kilometres from the Kamadh nallah in the Kahog forest belt.

Security agencies had launched a search operation in the forest zone after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. The gunfight began when suspected militants opened fire on security personnel during the cordon and search operation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Additional forces have reportedly been rushed to the spot to strengthen the anti terror operation in Kathua. Security personnel responded effectively, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Security measures have been intensified across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Last week, security forces also exchanged fire with terrorists in the Kahog forest belt, though the militants managed to escape under the cover of darkness and the difficult terrain.

In a separate operation in November last year, two terrorists were neutralised in Kupwara district during Operation Pimple.

Raids In Kashmir Valley In Cyber Terror Case

Earlier this month, the Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley as part of a probe into a cyber terror case. The searches were carried out at around 22 locations, including 17 in Srinagar, to crack down on social media accounts allegedly linked to cyber fraud and terror funding.