J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Kishtwar, Army Operation Underway

New Delhi: An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district as the Indian Army launched a major anti-terror operation following specific intelligence inputs. The encounter is ongoing in the remote Hadal Gal area of the Kishtwar sector.

“Based on specific inputs, an operation was launched by the Indian Army in the Hadal Gal area of the Kishtwar sector. Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress,” the Army said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Contact has been established with #terrorists. The #operation is currently in progress.

This marks the second encounter in Kishtwar this month. In an earlier operation that lasted two days, security forces failed to neutralize the terrorists despite intense efforts. The frequency of such engagements signals a worrying uptick in militant activity in the region.

The mountainous terrain of Kishtwar has witnessed several encounters over the past year. On May 22, a soldier was killed in action during an operation in the Chatroo area, underscoring the growing threat in the once-peaceful belt.

Located in the Jammu division, Kishtwar has increasingly become a focal point in the security forces’ counter-terror operations. Once largely unaffected by militancy, the district has now emerged as a significant terror hotspot, posing serious challenges for law enforcement.

According to officials, terrorist groups operating in this rugged region are highly trained in jungle warfare and have been involved in multiple attacks targeting both the Army and civilians across Jammu.

Security agencies are on high alert as the current operation continues, with reinforcements and surveillance being deployed to prevent the militants from escaping. More details are expected as the situation develops.

