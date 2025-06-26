J&K Encounter: Jaish Terrorist Killed In Udhampur; Search On As Amarnath Yatra Nears
A long-tracked Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist has been killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in J&K's Udhampur. "Operation Bihali" is ongoing to neutralize three more militants, intensifying security just days before the Amarnath Yatra.
A top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, who had been under surveillance for a year, was killed today in a fierce gunfight with security forces in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter, codenamed "Operation Bihali," is ongoing as security forces search for three other terrorists believed to be holed up in the higher reaches amidst challenging weather conditions.
