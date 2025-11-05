J&K Encounter: Paratrooper Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In Kishtwar

After a gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Wednesday, a paratrooper was injured and airlifted to a hospital in Udhampur, officials said. The encounter broke out in the Chhatru area when a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army launched a search operation based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists.

According to sources, the operation began early in the morning. As the security forces approached the suspected location, they came under heavy fire from hiding terrorists, triggering an intense exchange of gunfire.

The injured paratrooper was immediately taken to a military hospital in Udhampur for treatment.