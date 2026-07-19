/J&K flash floods: 10 dead, several missing in Rajouri and Poonch; CM Omar Abdullah rushes to Jammu

“In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, army, SDRF, and local volunteers are actively working on the ground. Affected families have already been moved to safety. All departments are on high alert, and they are prioritizing immediate relief and repair work. I urge residents to stay calm and follow official updates. I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Rajouri and Poonch’s Haveli and Surankote areas. My heart goes out to the grieving families. The heavy rains have also damaged several homes across Rajouri and Poonch. I have directed officials to provide immediate aid to all affected families in both districts and ensured that emergency teams remain fully prepared for any situation,” added Sinha.