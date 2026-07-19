/J&K flash floods: 10 dead, several missing in Rajouri and Poonch; CM Omar Abdullah rushes to Jammu

At least ten people were killed and several others went missing after devastating flash floods triggered by heavy overnight rains struck Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, submerging homes, sweeping away vehicles, and leaving families in distress.
Rescue teams recovered three bodies in Surankote following landslides and flash floods amid torrential downpour, while searches continued for the missing. In Poonch’s Haveli area, one person died and another was critically injured after seven houses were damaged. Officials fear the death toll may increase as more areas are accessed.
While several others were killed after flash floods struck the Lower Murrah area of Bufliaz in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district.
Block Medical Officer, Surankote, Dr Mohd Yousaf Choudhary, said that so far, eight bodies have been recovered while others are still missing.
Search and rescue operations are underway at the site. Of the ten deceased, eight have been idebntified -- Noor Safia, wife of Mohd Latief, aged 59; Sajad Ahmed, son of Mohd Latief, aged 16; Haqnawaz Ahmed, son of Mohd Latief, aged 10; Shahnawaz Ahmed, son of Mohd Latief, aged 10; Khalda Kouser, wife of Yasar Iqbal, aged 25; Sofian, son of Yasar Iqbal, aged 2; Bano Bi, wife of Mohd Hussain, aged 60; and Mohd Akram, son of Mohd Liaqat, aged 7.
Officials said electric poles were uprooted and mobile network services were disrupted in several flood-affected areas of Poonch district. Police, Civil Administration and locals are on the spot. Authorities added that Mughal Road and the Rajouri-Poonch highway remain open for traffic.
Rajouri town witnessed chaotic scenes as floodwaters inundated low-lying areas, including the new bus stand. Dozens of vehicles were washed away or submerged after rivers such as Darhali, Khandli, Suktoh, and Jamola overflowed, breaching banks and protection walls. Many families were trapped in their homes, with reports of significant livestock losses in Bela Colony and surrounding localities.
Flash floods also affected Thanamandi’s Churung, Rajdhani, and Behrote areas, where labourers at a crusher unit in Behrote were reported trapped. In Manjakote Tehsil, a cloudburst in Kotli Kalaban and Golinari washed away an entire local graveyard, deeply grieving residents as floodwaters carried away graves into a nearby stream.
Authorities moved hundreds of residents from vulnerable spots to safer locations. Multi-agency rescue teams involving the civil administration, police, Army, SDRF, and local volunteers worked tirelessly to evacuate people and deliver immediate relief.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to review the situation in the flood-hit areas. Shah assured all possible central assistance for the safety and security of affected people.
Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, who personally reviewed the ground situation, expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure swift aid reaches every impacted family while keeping emergency teams on high alert.
In an X post, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “I spoke to the senior officials and reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch affected by incessant rain and flash floods.”
“In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, army, SDRF, and local volunteers are actively working on the ground. Affected families have already been moved to safety. All departments are on high alert, and they are prioritizing immediate relief and repair work. I urge residents to stay calm and follow official updates. I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Rajouri and Poonch’s Haveli and Surankote areas. My heart goes out to the grieving families. The heavy rains have also damaged several homes across Rajouri and Poonch. I have directed officials to provide immediate aid to all affected families in both districts and ensured that emergency teams remain fully prepared for any situation,” added Sinha.
I spoke to the senior officials and reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch affected by incessant rain and flash floods.— Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) July 19, 2026
In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, army, SDRF, and local volunteers are actively working on the ground. Affected families…
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who left for Delhi for the J&K statehood protest, has rushed for Jammu responding to the worsening situation to oversee relief operations on the ground. The protest will be led by National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah.
In light of the weather warning put out by the meteorological department & the seriousness of the situation unfolding across parts of Jammu division I will leave Delhi to fly to Jammu this afternoon to personally monitor the situation on the ground. The statehood protest will go…— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 19, 2026
The India Meteorological Department had already warned of moderate to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir till July 23, with a high risk of flash floods. Rivers and streams remain swollen, prompting authorities to urge people in low-lying areas and near water bodies to stay alert and heed official advisories.
As communities begin to count their losses, the focus remains on rescue efforts and early restoration of normalcy in the rain-battered region.
In view of the worsening weather conditons and torrential rians authorities have suspended the annual Amarnath Yatra and Vaishno Devi yara until further notice. The temporary suspensions follow a accident that injured 22 Amarnath pilgrims within days.
The most recent incident occurred Saturday in Udhampur, where four pilgrims were hurt after their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. On July 13, a separate three-vehicle collision near Chanderkote in Ramban district left 18 pilgrims hospitalised.
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