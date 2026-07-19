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J&K flash floods: 10 dead, several missing in Rajouri and Poonch; CM Omar Abdullah rushes to Jammu

Due to worsening situation due to flash floods, J&K CM Omar Abdullah will not lead the statehood protest in Delhi and has rushed for Jammu to review situations on ground. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
J&K flash floods: 10 dead, several missing in Rajouri and Poonch; CM Omar Abdullah rushes to Jammu
Image Credit: Flash flood wreck havoc in J&amp;K&#039;s Rajouri and Poonch district (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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