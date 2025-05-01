Advertisement
J&K: Fresh Pakistan Firing Reported In 3 LoC Sectors Amid Pahalgam Attack Tensions

The firing from the Pakistani side along the LoC was responded to proportionately by the Indian Army, officials said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: May 01, 2025, 07:38 AM IST
J&K: Fresh Pakistan Firing Reported In 3 LoC Sectors Amid Pahalgam Attack Tensions Firing continues between security forces and terrorists in the Sudan area, Kathua on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Pahalgam Tensions: A fresh incident of unprovoked firing was witnessed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir amid the tensions over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

The Indian Army said on Wednesday that the fresh incident of unprovoked small-arms fire took place in Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory during the night of April 30 and May 1. These were responded to proportionately by the Indian Army, officials further stated.

The latest incident of unprovoked firing came a day after India warned Pakistan against unprovoked ceasefire violations after the Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries talked over the hotline to discuss the issue.

For the last week, Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border. The provocation comes days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

 

 

