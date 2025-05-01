J&K: Fresh Pakistan Firing Reported In 3 LoC Sectors Amid Pahalgam Attack Tensions

Pahalgam Tensions: A fresh incident of unprovoked firing was witnessed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir amid the tensions over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

The Indian Army said on Wednesday that the fresh incident of unprovoked small-arms fire took place in Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory during the night of April 30 and May 1. These were responded to proportionately by the Indian Army, officials further stated.

During the night of 30 April-01 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. These were responded proportionately by the Indian Army: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/lMPizYWqJo — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025

The latest incident of unprovoked firing came a day after India warned Pakistan against unprovoked ceasefire violations after the Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries talked over the hotline to discuss the issue.

For the last week, Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border. The provocation comes days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.