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JK government clears six free LPG cylinders a year for AAY families

The opposition questioned the government over its other poll promises, including one lakh jobs and 200 units of free electricity.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
JK government clears six free LPG cylinders a year for AAY families

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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JK government clears six free LPG cylinders a year for AAY families
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