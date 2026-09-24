/JK government clears six free LPG cylinders a year for AAY families

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved a scheme under which families covered by the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) will receive six free LPG cylinders every year.
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Satish Sharma announced the decision in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, triggering an immediate uproar from the Opposition.
BJP members raised slogans of “Jhooti Sarkaar” and “Yeh dhokha hai”, accusing the government of diluting its earlier election commitment of providing free LPG cylinders.
Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma alleged that the ruling side had promised 12 free LPG cylinders to every household during the election campaign, but had now limited the benefit to six cylinders and only to AAY families.
“Two years ago, you announced 12 free cylinders for every household. Today the Minister says six cylinders will be given to AAY only. This is mockery. You have been exposed,” the LoP said.
Sunil Sharma further alleged that restricting the scheme to six cylinders even for the poorest families amounted to a betrayal of the people. He also questioned the government over its other poll promises, including one lakh jobs and 200 units of free electricity.
The exchange led to heated protests from both the treasury and Opposition benches. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather repeatedly intervened and attempted to restore order as slogan-shouting continued for some time.
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