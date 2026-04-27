J&K govt. declares Jamaat-affiliated Darul Uloom in Shopian, unlawful entity Under UAPA

Jamaat Affiliated Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, Imam Sahib, Shopian, was declared as an Unlawful entity under the UA(P) Act-1967. 600 students have been affected by the decision taken by the government.

The Jammu & Kashmir government has declared Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, a Madrasa in Imamsahib, Shopian area of South Kashmir, an unlawful entity under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing its alleged involvement in unlawful activities and ties to the banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami.

The move targets the Darul Uloom, which has around 600 students enrolled, following a dossier submitted by SSP Shopian to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. The institute first drew scrutiny in 2020 when 11 of its alumni were linked to terrorist groups operating in South Kashmir.

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Official sources revealed that the madrasa administration maintained close associations with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, a group previously outlawed for its role in promoting separatism and supporting terrorism. "The decision is based on concrete intelligence and evidence of radicalization and facilitation of unlawful activities," a senior government official said.

In this regard, an order was issued by divisional Commissioner Kashmir based on a directive issued by the SSP Shopian.

The order reads “ Whereas, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, has submitted a dossier vide No. CS/Conf-S/Je1/2026/2267-70 dated 24.03.2026 against Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, Imam Sahib, Shopian.

Whereas, the records so produced have been carefully examined and duly considered; and upon perusal of the material on record, it has emerged that the said institution, though ostensibly functioning as a religious educational establishment, is marred by serious legal, administrative, and financial irregularities, including questionable land acquisition, lack of mandatory registration with competent authorities, and deliberate attempts to evade statutory oversight.

The credible inputs and evidence on record further indicate sustained and covert linkages of the institution with Jamaat-e-Islami (Jel), a proscribed unlawful association banned by the Government of India vide Notification S.O. 1145(E) dated 28.02.2019 (as extended from time to time, including continued de facto control by individuals affiliated with the said organization and their placement in key administrative and academic positions)

Meanwhile, the material available on record also reflects financial opacity, suspicious handling of institutional funds, and changes in financial control structures, raising apprehensions regarding diversion and misuse of funds.

The reports further indicate that the institution, over a period of time, has fostered an environment conducive to radicalization, with a number of its former students having been found involved in militant activities and acts prejudicial to national security, thereby suggesting misuse of the institution for purposes detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

The cumulative facts and circumstances, supported by intelligence inputs and field verification, provide sufficient grounds to reasonably believe that the premises of the said institution are being used for the purposes of an unlawful association.

According to Section 8(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Divisional Commissioner is to notify any place which is used for the purposes of an unlawful association, thereby enabling consequential action, including sealing of premises and freezing of financial assets by competent authorities.

In adherence to the Principles of Natural Justice, a reasonable opportunity of being heard was duly afforded to the Chairman of the Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, Imam Sahib, Shopian vide this office Notice No. Div.Com/RA- 7875301/2026 dated 31.3.2026, requiring showing cause as to why the Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, Imam Sahib, Shopian, should not be notified. The Chairman of the institution has filed objections, and to decide the matter on merits, comments were sought from the Sr. Superintendent of Police shopian vide letter No.CS/Conf-S/JeI/2026/17900-03 dated 21.4.2026.

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 8(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, I, Anshul Garg, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, hereby notify Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, Imam Sahib, Shopian, as an Unlawful Entity/Place Under UA(P)Act, 1967.”

This action echoes recent crackdowns on institutions with suspected terror links in the Valley, including the sealing of properties tied to Jamaat-e-Islami earlier this year. Shopian, a hotbed of terrorism, has seen heightened security measures amid ongoing anti-terror and anti-separatist operations.

The declaration freezes the institute's assets and prohibits its operations, raising questions about the future of its students. Residents expressed mixed reactions, with some welcoming the step for curbing radical influences, while others worried about educational disruptions in the remote area.

